Open Extended Reactions

Three-time All-Star Brionna Jones is signing with the Atlanta Dream, her agent Boris Lelchitski told ESPN.

Jones spent her entire career with the Connecticut Sun, where she was selected No. 8 in 2017. She emerged as a critical frontcourt presence amid their run of six consecutive semifinal berths, along the way earning the 2021 Most Improved Player and 2022 Sixth Player of the Year awards.

The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 2024, her first season back after an Achilles tear that cut short her 2023 campaign.

Jones is an unrestricted free agent and not core eligible, with the Sun using that designation on her in 2023 and 2024.

She is the second big free agent acquisition for Atlanta this offseason after also picking up 10x All-Star Brittney Griner. Jones and Griner will link up with 2022 No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard, former lottery pick Allisha Gray and two-time all-defensive selection Jordin Canada.

Earlier this season the Dream hired Karl Smesko from Florida Gulf Coast University to replace Tanisha Wright at the helm after Atlanta suffered its second consecutive first-round postseason exit. The franchise is looking for its first playoff win since 2018.

The Sun will be starting a new era with Jones gone and another perennial All-Star in Alyssa Thomas set to be traded to the Phoenix Mercury and two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner potentially on the move as well.