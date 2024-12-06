Former Aces assistant Natalie Nakase expresses her feelings on being named the first coach of the Golden State Valkyries. (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Valkyries released the uniforms for their inaugural season Thursday morning, featuring symbolism that represents the franchise's ties to the Bay Area and "the Valkyries' strength."

"The Valkyries' inaugural uniforms are a visual interpretation of who Valkyries are: fierce, bold and strong," Valkyries Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications Kimberly Veale said in a press release. "When our athletes and fans alike put on a Valkyries uniform during our inaugural season, they will embody that ethos. These uniforms represent another major milestone for the franchise as we prepare to welcome WNBA basketball to the Bay Area in 2025."

Golden State's logo is featured on the chest of the threads. The logo symbolizes the Bay Bridge, represented in the suspension cables that form the wings -- a key symbol of a Valkyrie. In California, the bridge connects Oakland -- where the Valkyries are headquartered and will practice -- and San Francisco, where they will play their home games at Chase Center.

The five triangles formed within the wings represent the five players on opposing teams facing each other on the court. There are 13 lines extending from the top of a sword -- another symbol of a Valkyrie -- that make up the bridge tower and also represent the Valkyries as the 13 WNBA franchise.

Golden State will wear two versions of the uniform. The WNBA Nike Heroine Edition -- a white-based uniform that the franchise says "symbolizes strength, empowerment and courage." The other is the WNBA Nike Explorer Edition, a black jersey featuring violet detailing.

Golden State's WNBA Nike Heroine Edition uniforms "symbolizes strength, empowerment and courage." Golden State Valkyries

The next step for Golden State, who will tip off its inaugural season on May 16 at the Chase Center against the Los Angeles Sparks, is Friday's expansion draft. The Valkyries can select from a designated pool of available players from each of the 12 pre-existing WNBA teams.

The Valkyries will then round out their roster through free agency, which begins in February, and April's WNBA draft where they have the No. 5 pick in each of the three rounds.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green wore a custom black Valkyries uniform while on the bench Thursday night, hours after its official reveal.