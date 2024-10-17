Sabrina Ionescu's basketball honors: WNBA, Oregon, more

Open Extended Reactions

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is on the brink of capturing her first WNBA title. Following a successful college career at Oregon, the three-time All-Star has made a positive impact on the professional circuit and international stage. She won a Naismith Trophy with the Ducks in 2020 and an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in 2024.

Here's a look at other major accolades from Ionescu's stellar basketball career:

WNBA

WNBA All-Star (2022, 2023, 2024)

All-WNBA second team (2022, 2023, 2024)

Commissioner's Cup champion (2023)

WNBA 3-point contest champion (2023)

WNBA skills challenge champion (2022)

First player to record 500+ points, 200+ rebounds and 200+ assists in a single season

First player to record a triple-double in fewer than three quarters

Drafted No. 1 in 2020

International

Gold medal at 2024 Paris Olympics, 5-on-5

Gold medal at 2022 FIBA World Cup, 5-on-5

Gold medal at 2019 Pan American Games, 3-on-3

College

First player (female or male) in NCAA history with 2,000 career points, 1,000 career rebounds and 1,000 career assists

NCAA all-time leader (women's and men's) with 26 career triple-doubles

Naismith Trophy (2020)

Wooden Award (2019, 2020)

Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2018, 2020)

Wade Trophy (2019, 2020)

Pac-12 Player of the Year (2018, 2019, 2020)

Nancy Lieberman Award (2018, 2019, 2020)

Pac-12 Freshman of the Year (2017)

