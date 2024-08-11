Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- The French word for "miracle" would have translated to "disaster" for the U.S. women's basketball team on Sunday.

But the Americans' eighth consecutive gold medal will be a memorable one because the virtually unbeatable global power won, literally, by inches.

The U.S. survived a serious and stunning test from France by a 67-66 margin, and only because Gabby Williams' heave at the buzzer that banked in, a possible shot for the ages, was taken with her foot on the 3-point line, denying the home team a chance at overtime.

It left an odd, anticlimactic vibe inside Bercy Arena. France had achieved a remarkable feat by pressing the U.S. to the max in a once-in-a-lifetime moment but came up empty, while Team USA was left to feel relief much more than accomplishment.

But in the end, the U.S. captured its 61st consecutive Olympic win and eighth straight gold medal. It also marked the sixth career gold for Diana Taurasi.

"I think everyone always thinks these games end up being easy because we win gold medals. But a game in France against a French team that we know what kind of pedigree they play," said Taurasi, who didn't play in the game. "I've been lucky to be around some of just the best players to ever play. When I was younger, some of my idols in the middle with my counterparts, and now to see these young guys go out there and get this gold medal, a lot of luck, a lot of hard work."

The women's basketball final was the final medal awarded at the Games, giving the U.S. its 40th gold in Paris and sealing a tie with China for the most gold medals. The Americans led all nations with 126 total medals, while China was second with 91.

"I saw the medal count beforehand," Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve said. "I thought, 'That's what we need, more pressure.'"

The Americans made five clutch free throws in the final seconds that saved the game. Kahleah Copper, who was one of the heroes of the day, made the winning ones with three seconds left, capping off a 12-point, five-rebound effort that was badly needed on this odd day for Team USA.

"Great players show up whenever their name is called," said Copper, who at times didn't have a big role in the Olympics. "I think the story of my career is just me staying ready, the preparation meeting, the opportunity and then just taking off from there. I think I just, I'm that player whenever my name is called, I'm going to go out there and give it all I had."

Cutting It Close Sunday's win over France marked only the third time during the United States' 61-game winning streak at the Olympics that the contest was decided by single digits. Team USA's Closest Wins During Olympic Winning Streak Year Round Opp. Pt. Diff. 2024 Final France 1 2004 Semifinals Russia 4 2021 Group Nigeria 9 2021 Group France 11 2004 Final Australia 11 2000 Group Russia 11 -- ESPN Stats & Information

France had led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter before Team USA, which needless to say was off its game, clawed back.

A'ja Wilson led the effort, scoring 21 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks. She was the centerpiece of the offense in the second half. After going 2-for-9 shooting in the first half, she went 4-for-5 plus seven free throws in the second.

Wilson was named MVP of the Olympics averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 assists over the six games.

"It wasn't the prettiest of games, but it was the ones sometimes you got to grind out and I think we did a decent job of doing that," Wilson said. "It was an electric atmosphere. I feel like everyone sitting here felt it. It was a great one to play in."

Kelsey Plum also played a huge role off the bench, scoring 12 points and making four critical free throws down the stretch. Breanna Stewart struggled offensively, going 2-of-8 from the field, but she delivered a vital spinning blocked shot with 20 seconds left that help the U.S. stay in front.

The game was oddly -- and likely for the Americans unpleasantly -- invigorating as the heavy favorite had to manage the rarest of moments: with victory in serious doubt.

Team USA hadn't felt this in the Olympics in years and certainly not in France this summer, though it did take a loss to the WNBA All-Stars in Phoenix last month.

France played as aggressive and physical defense that was allowed by law. Player by player, they expounded enormous energy by moving their feet, flinging their arms and generally harassing the Americans. The pressure on the perimeter unsettled Team USA, which typically moves with an enviable freedom within its offense.

France's game plan is one of those concepts that sounds good on the scouting report -- make the opponent "feel" you -- but rarely happens in practice. This case was the outlier. The French's effort level and ability to sustain was admirable and effective.

The best players in the world were knocked from their comfort zone. It showed up in sloppy and off-target passes, mis-dribbles and mistakes.

The U.S. averaged 14.8 turnovers over the first five games in the tournament and had 15 by halftime Sunday.

As the tough possessions stacked up, Team USA's confidence started to erode. It led to unsure decisions and missed point-blank shots. At some point, Team USA took leave of its typical position of dominance.

All the energy France spent on defense did seem to affect it on offense, and the U.S. fought on each possession as it tried to get back in control. France shot just 32% and was 7-of-36 on 3-pointers.

Williams, who played five years in the WNBA with Chicago and Seattle, led the French with 19 points. But not 20, which is what they needed.

"I was behind [Williams], so I saw it was a 2-pointer," Copper said. "No stress for me. I don't know about the people on the bench, though."