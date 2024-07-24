Breanna Stewart's basketball honors: Olympics, WNBA, stats

Open Extended Reactions

During her tenure at UConn, Breanna Stewart established herself as one of the most prolific women's college basketball players of all time. Since making her professional debut in 2016 with the Seattle Storm, she has become one of the top players in the WNBA. In her Olympic career, Stewart already has two gold medals (Tokyo 2020, Rio de Janeiro 2016). She will be looking to lead Team USA to more success at the 2024 Paris Games.

Here are her all-time accomplishments and accolades:

International

Honors

2022 FIBA World Cup All-Star Five

2018 FIBA World Cup MVP and All-Star Five

2011, 2013 and 2018 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year

2013 FIBA U19 World Cup MVP and All-Star Five

2012 FIBA Americas U18 Championship MVP

2011 FIBA U19 All-Star Five

Medals

2016 and 2020 Olympics - Gold

2015 Pan American Games - Silver

2022, 2018 and 2014 FIBA World Cups - Gold

2011 and 2013 FIBA U19 World Cups - Gold

2012 FIBA Americas U18 Championship - Gold

2010 FIBA U17 World Cup - Gold

2009 FIBA Americas U16 Championship - Gold

Professional

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2016 by the Seattle Storm

Two-time WNBA champion (2018, 2020)

Two-time WNBA MVP (2018, 2023)

WNBA 25th Anniversary Team (2021)

Two-time WNBA Finals MVP (2018, 2020)

Five-time All-WNBA first team (2018, 2020-23)

All-WNBA second team (2016)

Three-time WNBA All-Defensive second team (2016, 2020, 2021)

Five-time WNBA All-Star (2017-18, 2021-23)

WNBA Rookie of the Year (2016)

WNBA All-Rookie Team (2016)

WNBA Commissioner's Cup MVP (2021)

WNBA Commissioner's Cup title (2021)

Two-time EuroLeague champion (2021, 2023)

EuroLeague Final Four MVP (2021, 2023)

College

Four straight NCAA titles with UConn

NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player (2013-16)

NCAA Regional Most Outstanding Player (2013, 2015, 2016)

Honda-Broderick Cup winner (2016)

Associated Press, USBWA, Honda Award for Women's Basketball and Naismith National Player of the Year (2014, 2015, 2016)

Wade Trophy winner (2015, 2016)

James E. Sullivan Award, John R. Wooden Award and Ann Meyers Drysdale WBCA Player of the Year (2016)

CoSIDA Academic All-American second team (2015)

Consensus All-American first team (2014, 2015, 2016)

Full Court Press Freshman All-American first team (2013)

