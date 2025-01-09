Open Extended Reactions

Curt Miller and Chris Koclanes have a familiarity with each other having spent years together coaching in Connecticut with the Sun.

Koclanes was introduced as the Dallas Wings coach Thursday with Miller, who is the team's general manager, at his side. The pair worked in Connecticut from 2016-22 and helped the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022. Miller was hired as the Wings' general manager last month.

"I view it as such a positive and benefit for me stepping into a first-time head coaching role and have Curt beside me," Koclanes said. "He's given me opportunities to stretch myself and challenge myself and be ready for this moment. I'm excited about it. ... To have him there as a thought partner is fantastic. He's going to do everything he can to help me and support me."

Miller said the team was looking for a coach who could create a positive culture with high integrity, high EQ and was a great communicator and experienced winner. Miller said that his connection with his longtime former assistant almost worked as a detriment to Koclanes in the search, despite the coach fitting into all of those buckets.

"At one point in the process. Greg [Bibb] pulled me aside and said 'Why are you afraid to hire him? If he's the best person let's go,'" Miller said.

Koclanes has the fourth-most experience of any head coach in the league now having worked in the WNBA for eight years. The Sun defense shined under Koclanes, consistently finishing in the top three in the WNBA in opponent scoring average, opponent turnovers committed and opponent field goal and 3-point shooting percentages.

Miller said his role is to put the best team together for his new coach.

"I will look out for the franchise also try to help put the roster together that Chris would love to coach," Miller said. "He's the chef, I'd love to help with the ingredients so he can cook with these players."

The Wings have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft after winning the lottery. They let coach Latricia Trammell go in October after she went 31-49 in two seasons with the team, including 2-3 in playoff games. This past season, the Wings went 9-31 and missed the WNBA postseason for the first time since 2020.

"It's a pivotal time for the Dallas Wings with a new practice facility and renovated arena on the horizon," Miller said. "No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. It's truly an exciting time."