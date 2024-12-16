Check out some of the notable achievements by UConn players who have left their mark on the WNBA. (1:58)

The WNBA will play its first regular-season game outside the United States this coming season as the Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream meet Aug. 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

It will be the third game in Canada for the WNBA, following preseason contests in Toronto in 2023 (Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx) and Edmonton in 2024 (Seattle vs. Los Angeles Sparks).

The league will welcome its first team outside the United States in 2026, when the Toronto Tempo begin play in the WNBA.

"The WNBA Canada Game has been a tremendous opportunity to grow our league's footprint," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement released Monday. "As we prepare to establish permanent roots in Canada with a Toronto franchise, this game and our year-round engagement efforts are a nod to the incredible momentum around women's basketball in Canada."

Both the Storm (25-15) and Dream (15-25) were playoff teams in 2024.