          Caitlin Clark WNBA records: Indiana Fever honors to know

          Caitlin Clark is a standout WNBA rookie on the Indiana Fever. Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 28, 2024, 06:13 PM

          Caitlin Clark has taken the WNBA by storm.

          Following a record-breaking college career, Clark has had a dazzling debut season as a guard for the Indiana Fever. Here's a look at Clark's professional accolades:

          ▪︎ Most assists by a rookie in WNBA All-Star Game history (10).

          ▪︎ WNBA Rookie of the Month for July.

          ▪︎ WNBA single-game record for assists (19).

          ▪︎ First triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history and first triple-double in Fever history.

          ▪︎ Ninth rookie to be named a WNBA All-Star starter.

          ▪︎ Only player with more than 700,000 votes for the WNBA All-Star Game.

          ▪︎ Fastest player to reach 350 points and 150 assists to start a WNBA season (regardless of years in the league).

          ▪︎ Twenty points, three assists, two steals and 10 turnovers in her WNBA debut on May 14.

          ▪︎ No. 1 overall pick by Indiana Fever in 2024 WNBA draft on April 15.

