Caitlin Clark WNBA records: Indiana Fever honors to know

Caitlin Clark has taken the WNBA by storm.
Following a record-breaking college career, Clark has had a dazzling debut season as a guard for the Indiana Fever. Here's a look at Clark's professional accolades:
▪︎ Most assists by a rookie in WNBA All-Star Game history (10).
▪︎ WNBA Rookie of the Month for July.
▪︎ WNBA single-game record for assists (19).
▪︎ First triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history and first triple-double in Fever history.
▪︎ Ninth rookie to be named a WNBA All-Star starter.
▪︎ Only player with more than 700,000 votes for the WNBA All-Star Game.
▪︎ Fastest player to reach 350 points and 150 assists to start a WNBA season (regardless of years in the league).
▪︎ Twenty points, three assists, two steals and 10 turnovers in her WNBA debut on May 14.
▪︎ No. 1 overall pick by Indiana Fever in 2024 WNBA draft on April 15.
