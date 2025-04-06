Who has won the most women's NCAA basketball championships?

Open Extended Reactions

In the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament, UConn defeated South Carolina to take home a record 12th title. Who are the winningest women's college basketball teams of all time, in terms of championships?

The Huskies are the only program with double digit championships to their name. From 1995 to 2016, the Huskies won 11 titles. There are five schools with at least three titles.

Let's take a look at the schools that have won the most NCAA national championships.

T4. Southern California, 2 titles (1984, 1983)

T4. Louisiana Tech, 2 titles (1988, 1982)

T4. Notre Dame, 2 titles (2018, 2001)

T3. South Carolina, 3 titles (2017, 2022, 2024)

T3. Baylor, 3 titles (2019, 2012, 2005)

T3. Stanford, 3 titles (2021, 1992, 1990)

2. Tennessee, 8 titles (2008, 2007, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1991, 1989, 1987)

1. UConn, 12 titles (2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2010, 2009, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2000, 1995, 2025)

