A lot of deserved attention has gone to Big Ten newcomers UCLA and USC this season. But league stalwart Ohio State is looking like one of the best teams in the country.

The Buckeyes join UCLA, USC and Maryland in the top 10 of ESPN's women's college basketball Power Rankings this week at No. 9. Ohio State has its highest ranking so far this season and is one of three unbeaten teams left, along with UCLA and LSU.

The Buckeyes' biggest tests are still ahead: They've yet to face the Bruins, Trojans or Terps. They will play Maryland twice (Jan. 23 and March 2), and travel to Los Angeles for their UCLA and USC matchups Feb. 5-8. Ohio State has defeated just two ranked teams, neither of which are in this week's Top 25 poll.

Still, Ohio State is 16-0 overall and 5-0 in the league. The Buckeyes have won or shared the Big Ten regular-season title 17 times and hope to be in the mix again this season.

Ohio State is doing it with some familiar names for Buckeyes fans: junior forward Cotie McMahon (team-high 16.4 PPG), senior guard/forward Taylor Thierry (10.8 PPG) and reserve guard Madison Greene (4.8 PPG) are Ohio natives who have played their entire careers at Ohio State. Forward Eboni Walker is in her third season in Columbus after beginning her career at Arizona State.

And a group of newcomers -- transfers and freshmen -- have jelled quickly to help the Buckeyes adjust to losing three starters. Leading the way are two dynamic guards: junior Chance Gray and freshman Jaloni Cambridge. Gray returned to her home state of Ohio after playing her first two seasons at Oregon and is the Buckeyes' second-leading scorer at 15.4 PPG. Cambridge, one of the top freshmen in the nation, is averaging 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Ohio State still has a lot to prove as the schedule gets tougher, but the Buckeyes' start is as good as they could have hoped for this season.

Previous ranking: 1

With the horrific wildfires in Los Angeles, Northwestern opted not to travel there for its games against UCLA and USC, originally scheduled for Jan. 12-15. The Bruins have not played since Jan. 7. Penn State did travel to Los Angeles and will face UCLA on Wednesday in Long Beach. That is about 35 miles from the Bruins' campus, which is not far from the Pacific Palisades fire. Next Monday, UCLA plays a nonconference game vs. Baylor in the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic.

Next seven days: vs. Penn State (Jan. 15), vs. Baylor in Newark, New Jersey (Jan. 20)

Previous ranking: 2

The loss of junior forward Ashlyn Watkins (ACL) is difficult, but it didn't show in how well the Gamecocks played in dominant victories over Texas A&M and Texas. The 67-50 win over the Longhorns didn't play out like a top-5 matchup: South Carolina controlled it throughout. Post players Chloe Kitts, Joyce Edwards and Sania Feagin combined for 29 points and 17 rebounds, while helping hold Texas to 27.8% shooting.

Next seven days: @ Alabama (Jan. 16), vs. Oklahoma (Jan. 19)

Previous ranking: 3

The Irish beat Wake Forest and Clemson; the win over the Tigers came without star guard Hannah Hidalgo, who was sitting out for precautionary reasons with an ankle injury. Notre Dame missed its leading scorer, tying its season low with 67 points against Clemson. But forward Liatu King, one of the best transfers in the country this season, led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds. It will be interesting to see the Irish's upcoming matchup with Georgia Tech, which fell out of the Power Rankings this week after its first two losses of the season.

Next seven days: vs. Georgia Tech (Jan. 16), vs. SMU (Jan. 19)

Previous ranking: 4

On Jan. 8, the Trojans got their biggest win since beating UConn in December: they defeated Maryland on the road 79-74. That was followed by a home victory over Penn State, 95-73, led by JuJu Watkins' 35 points and 11 rebounds. USC's scheduled game with Northwestern on Wednesday has been postponed as the Wildcats avoided travel to Los Angeles because of the wildfires.

Next seven days: @ Indiana (Jan. 19)

Previous ranking: 8

The Tigers were tested by Tennessee and at Vanderbilt but won both games by a combined eight points. Attribute their ability to close out games well in part to the number of very good get-to-the-rim players LSU has, which makes the Tigers hard to guard for all 40 minutes. Plus the sheer talent of Aneesah Morrow, who had a combined 46 points and 36 rebounds in the two games.

Next seven days: @ Florida (Jan. 19)

Previous ranking: 6

The Huskies clobbered Xavier 81-27 but had more of game at Georgetown, winning 73-55. Azzi Fudd's combined 44 points on 17-of-27 shooting was the best news in the victories. Fellow guard Paige Bueckers didn't play as she is recovering from a knee sprain.

Next seven days: @ St. John's (Jan. 15), vs. Seton Hall (Jan. 19)

Previous ranking: 5

The Longhorns experienced both sides of what SEC play can be like. They did everything right in dominating then-No. 18 Alabama 84-40 at home. But then they did little right in losing 67-50 at South Carolina. Credit the Gamecocks' defense, though, for holding Texas to 27.8% shooting and its lowest point total of the season. Like UCLA and Baylor, the Longhorns will play in the upcoming Coretta Scott King Classic, against Maryland.

Next seven days: @ Auburn (Jan. 16), vs. Maryland in Newark, New Jersey (Jan. 20)

Previous ranking: 7

The Terps lost their first game of the season Jan. 8 to USC but bounced back with victories over Wisconsin and newly ranked Minnesota. Guard Bri McDaniel is a concern for Maryland; she suffered a knee injury in Tuesday's victory against the Gophers. Maryland is in a stretch of playing four ranked foes in a row, with Texas next in the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic.

Next seven days: vs. Texas in Newark, New Jersey (Jan. 20)

Previous ranking: 10

As expected, the Buckeyes were tested last week at Michigan, but won 84-77 behind Jaloni Cambridge's 29 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. They followed that with a 69-60 win at home against Oregon. Their toughest league foes are still ahead, but they are playing well so far.

Next seven days: @ Wisconsin (Jan. 16), @ Penn State (Jan. 19)

Ohio State's Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.4 PPG this season.

Previous ranking: 11

TCU had a solid past week, with victories at Kansas and Texas Tech and at home against UCF. These aren't big-time wins, but they show the Frogs are in a good groove. Center Sedona Prince averaged 25.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in the victories.

Next seven days: vs. Utah (Jan. 17)

Previous ranking: 13

Like TCU, the Wildcats continue to excel in Big 12 play. They are coming off wins in their mountain road trip to Utah and BYU. K-State senior guard Serena Sundell had 13 assists against the Cougars, her sixth double-digit assist game this season. Her 7.6 APG leads Division I.

Next seven days: vs. Arizona (Jan. 16), vs. Arizona State (Jan. 19)

Previous ranking: 15

The Wildcats got decisive victories at Florida and at home against Auburn this past week, with guard Georgia Amoore having a combined 39 points and 15 assists. Kentucky continues to build confidence, which is good preparation considering how tough its SEC slate is from Jan. 30 against Alabama until the regular-season finale at South Carolina on March 2.

Next seven days: @ Georgia (Jan. 19)

Previous ranking: 9

The Sooners have sort of the opposite schedule from Kentucky: They already have played two ranked SEC foes and will have faced three more by Feb. 2. That said, even non-ranked SEC teams are dangerous, which the Sooners experienced in an 81-77 loss at Mississippi State on Jan. 9. They rallied from that with a home win over Texas A&M on Sunday, but leading scorer/rebounder Raegan Beers injured her shoulder in that game and her availability for this week is not yet known.

Next seven days: vs. Missouri (Jan. 16), @ South Carolina (Jan. 19)

Previous ranking: 14

The Tar Heels are back in the Power Rankings for the first time since Dec. 11. They are coming off victories against archrival Duke -- admittedly a dreadful 53-46 overtime game in which both offenses struggled -- and Boston College.

Next seven days: @ SMU (Jan. 16), @ Pittsburgh (Jan. 19)

Previous ranking: 16

Tennessee's loss to LSU on Jan. 9 was its second in a row to a top-10 team. The bright side is those two losses -- the other was to Oklahoma -- were by a combined three points. That is how close the Lady Vols are to still having a perfect record. They bounced back with a 93-63 domination of Arkansas on Sunday.

Next seven days: vs. Mississippi State (Jan. 16), @ Vanderbilt (Jan. 19)

Previous ranking: 14

The Blue Devils clung to their spot in the Power Rankings, but the drop in their offense is a concern. After the OT loss at North Carolina, they needed a fourth-quarter rally to win 60-55 at Virginia. Duke shot a combined 29.9% from the field in the two games.

Next seven days: vs. California (Jan. 16), vs. Stanford (Jan. 19)

