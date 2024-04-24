Caitlin Clark has taken the women's college basketball world by storm with a plethora of dazzling performances. Over her past four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark has cemented her NCAA legacy through a variety of records and awards. Let's reflect on the accolades the guard has earned throughout her incredible college career.
Senior year (2023-24)
Named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year
Unanimous AP preseason All-America selection
Became Iowa's all-time leading scorer
Achieved most 30-point games by any man or woman in Division I in the past 25 seasons
Shared The Sporting News Athlete of the Year honors with Angel Reese of LSU
Became Big Ten's all-time leader in assists
Became Iowa's all-time leader in assists
Broke Big Ten Player of the Week conference record
Broke Big Ten all-time scoring record
Broke Iowa's single-game scoring record
Became all-time leader in points among major women's college basketball players
Set Big Ten career record for 3-pointers
Set NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers
Became all-time NCAA Division I men's and women's scoring leader
Unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year
Named first-team All-Big Ten
Achieved most three-pointers in a single season by any male or female Division I player
Became the first Division I women's player to score at least 1,000 points in two different seasons
Became career leading scorer in the Big Ten tournament
Named Most Outstanding Player in Big Ten tournament
Achieved most points in single season in Division I women's history
Passed Temeka Johnson for the most career assists in NCAA tournament history
Passed Diana Taurasi for the most career 3-pt FG in NCAA tournament history
Tied Courtney Moses for the most threes in a game in NCAA tournament history
Became first player in NCAA tournament history with 3 career 40-point games
Passed Taylor Robertson for most career 3-pt FG in Division I history
Named Albany 2 Regional Most Outstanding Player
Won Naismith Player of the Year for the second year in a row
Won AP Player of the Year for the second year in a row
Won Honda Sports Award for the second year in a row
Won United States Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Year for the second year in a row
Achieved the most points in a single quarter of an NCAA championship game
Passed Chamique Holdsclaw for the most career NCAA tournament points
Won second consecutive Wooden Award
Won third Nancy Lieberman Award
Became third player in Iowa program history to have her jersey number retired
Won second consecutive James E. Sullivan Award
Junior year (2022-23)
Unanimous Associated Press preseason All-America team selection
Named Big Ten preseason Player of the Year
Became Big Ten career leader in triple-doubles
Tied Elena Delle Donne as the fastest Division I women's player to reach 2,000 career points
Unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year
Named first-team All-Big Ten
Won Most Outstanding Player in Big Ten tournament
Achieved first triple-double in Big Ten tournament final
Became first player in men's or women's NCAA tournament history to record a 30- or 40-point triple-double
Became first Division I player to record at least 900 points and 300 assists in a single season
Named Seattle 4 Regional most outstanding player
Broke single-game scoring record for NCAA women's tournament semifinals
Became first player in NCAA tournament history with consecutive 40-point games
Achieved Iowa program single-season scoring record
Achieved Big Ten single-season scoring record
Made most 3-pointers by a men's or women's player in NCAA title game history
Broke men's and women's scoring records for single NCAA tournament
Achieved most assists by single women's player in NCAA tournament history
Won AP Player of the Year
Won Honda Sports Award
Won John R. Wooden Award
Won United States Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Year
Won Wade Trophy
First unanimous National Player of the Year in Big Ten history
Won second Nancy Lieberman Award
Became first three-time winner of Dawn Staley Award
Unanimous first-team All-America selection
First-team All-America selection by Associated Press
First-team All-America selection by United States Basketball Writers Association
Women's Basketball Coaches Association Coaches' All-America Team selection
Led Division I in assists
Set Big Ten single-season records in points, assists, 3-pointers and free throws
Tied her own triple-double conference record
Won Honda Cup
Won James E. Sullivan Award
Won Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year
Sophomore year (2021-22)
Broke Carver-Hawkeye Arena women's single-game scoring record
Became fastest Big Ten player to reach 1,000 points
Became first Division I men's or women's player to record consecutive triple-doubles with at least 30 points
Became first woman in Big Ten history with consecutive triple-doubles
Achieved 18 assists in one game, which set program and tied conference single-game records
Set women's single-game scoring record for Crisler Center
Named Big Ten Player of the Year
Named first-team All-Big Ten
Named Most Outstanding Player in Big Ten tournament
Named first-team All-America by Associated Press
Named first-team All-America by United States Basketball Writers Association
Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team selection
Became first back-to-back recipient of Dawn Staley Award
Won Nancy Lieberman Award
Became first woman to lead Division I in points and assists per game in a single season
Led Division I in points, free throws and triple-doubles
Freshman year (2020-21)
Broke single-game scoring record for Pinnacle Bank Arena
Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year
Named first-team All-Big Ten selection
Thirteen-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Five-time Big Ten Player of the Week
Named to Big Ten all-tournament team
Achieved Big Ten tournament assists record
Broke Big Ten single-game records for points and 3-pointers
Named first-team All-America by United States Basketball Writers Association
Named second-team All America by Associated Press
Women's College Basketball Coaches Association Coaches' All-America Team selection
First freshman to win Dawn Staley Award
Shared Tamika Catchings Award and the WBCA Freshman of the Year award with Paige Bueckers of UConn
Led NCAA Division I in scoring
Set Iowa program freshman records for points and assists
