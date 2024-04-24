Caitlin Clark has taken the women's college basketball world by storm with a plethora of dazzling performances. Over her past four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark has cemented her NCAA legacy through a variety of records and awards. Let's reflect on the accolades the guard has earned throughout her incredible college career.

Senior year (2023-24)

Named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year

Unanimous AP preseason All-America selection

Achieved most 30-point games by any man or woman in Division I in the past 25 seasons

Shared The Sporting News Athlete of the Year honors with Angel Reese of LSU

Became Big Ten's all-time leader in assists

Became Iowa's all-time leader in assists

Broke Big Ten Player of the Week conference record

Broke Big Ten all-time scoring record

Broke Iowa's single-game scoring record

Became all-time leader in points among major women's college basketball players

Set Big Ten career record for 3-pointers

Set NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers

Became all-time NCAA Division I men's and women's scoring leader

Unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year

Named first-team All-Big Ten

Achieved most three-pointers in a single season by any male or female Division I player

Became the first Division I women's player to score at least 1,000 points in two different seasons

Became career leading scorer in the Big Ten tournament

Named Most Outstanding Player in Big Ten tournament

Achieved most points in single season in Division I women's history

Passed Temeka Johnson for the most career assists in NCAA tournament history

Passed Diana Taurasi for the most career 3-pt FG in NCAA tournament history

Tied Courtney Moses for the most threes in a game in NCAA tournament history

Became first player in NCAA tournament history with 3 career 40-point games

Passed Taylor Robertson for most career 3-pt FG in Division I history

Named Albany 2 Regional Most Outstanding Player

Won Naismith Player of the Year for the second year in a row

Won AP Player of the Year for the second year in a row

Won Honda Sports Award for the second year in a row

Won United States Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Year for the second year in a row

Achieved the most points in a single quarter of an NCAA championship game

Passed Chamique Holdsclaw for the most career NCAA tournament points

Won second consecutive Wooden Award

Won third Nancy Lieberman Award

Became third player in Iowa program history to have her jersey number retired