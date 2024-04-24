        <
          What records does Caitlin Clark hold? Iowa and NCAA honors to know

          Caitlin Clark has taken the women's college basketball world by storm with a plethora of dazzling performances. Over her past four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark has cemented her NCAA legacy through a variety of records and awards. Let's reflect on the accolades the guard has earned throughout her incredible college career.

          Senior year (2023-24)

          • Named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year

          • Unanimous AP preseason All-America selection

          • Became Iowa's all-time leading scorer

          • Achieved most 30-point games by any man or woman in Division I in the past 25 seasons

          • Shared The Sporting News Athlete of the Year honors with Angel Reese of LSU

          • Became Big Ten's all-time leader in assists

          • Became Iowa's all-time leader in assists

          • Broke Big Ten Player of the Week conference record

          • Broke Big Ten all-time scoring record

          • Became Division I women's career scoring leader

          • Broke Iowa's single-game scoring record

          • Became all-time leader in points among major women's college basketball players

          • Set Big Ten career record for 3-pointers

          • Set NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers

          • Became all-time NCAA Division I men's and women's scoring leader

          • Unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year

          • Named first-team All-Big Ten

          • Achieved most three-pointers in a single season by any male or female Division I player

          • Became the first Division I women's player to score at least 1,000 points in two different seasons

          • Became career leading scorer in the Big Ten tournament

          • Named Most Outstanding Player in Big Ten tournament

          • Achieved most points in single season in Division I women's history

          • Passed Temeka Johnson for the most career assists in NCAA tournament history

          • Passed Diana Taurasi for the most career 3-pt FG in NCAA tournament history

          • Tied Courtney Moses for the most threes in a game in NCAA tournament history

          • Became first player in NCAA tournament history with 3 career 40-point games

          • Passed Taylor Robertson for most career 3-pt FG in Division I history

          • Named Albany 2 Regional Most Outstanding Player

          • Won Naismith Player of the Year for the second year in a row

          • Won AP Player of the Year for the second year in a row

          • Won Honda Sports Award for the second year in a row

          • Won United States Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Year for the second year in a row

          • Achieved the most points in a single quarter of an NCAA championship game

          • Passed Chamique Holdsclaw for the most career NCAA tournament points

          • Won second consecutive Wooden Award

          • Won third Nancy Lieberman Award

          • Became third player in Iowa program history to have her jersey number retired

          • Won second consecutive James E. Sullivan Award

          Junior year (2022-23)

          • Unanimous Associated Press preseason All-America team selection

          • Named Big Ten preseason Player of the Year

          • Became Big Ten career leader in triple-doubles

          • Tied Elena Delle Donne as the fastest Division I women's player to reach 2,000 career points

          • Unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year

          • Named first-team All-Big Ten

          • Won Most Outstanding Player in Big Ten tournament

          • Achieved first triple-double in Big Ten tournament final

          • Became first player in men's or women's NCAA tournament history to record a 30- or 40-point triple-double

          • Became first Division I player to record at least 900 points and 300 assists in a single season

          • Named Seattle 4 Regional most outstanding player

          • Broke single-game scoring record for NCAA women's tournament semifinals

          • Became first player in NCAA tournament history with consecutive 40-point games

          • Achieved Iowa program single-season scoring record

          • Achieved Big Ten single-season scoring record

          • Made most 3-pointers by a men's or women's player in NCAA title game history

          • Broke men's and women's scoring records for single NCAA tournament

          • Achieved most assists by single women's player in NCAA tournament history

          • Won AP Player of the Year

          • Won Honda Sports Award

          • Won John R. Wooden Award

          • Won Naismith Player of the Year

          • Won United States Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Year

          • Won Wade Trophy

          • First unanimous National Player of the Year in Big Ten history

          • Won second Nancy Lieberman Award

          • Became first three-time winner of Dawn Staley Award

          • Unanimous first-team All-America selection

          • First-team All-America selection by Associated Press

          • First-team All-America selection by United States Basketball Writers Association

          • Women's Basketball Coaches Association Coaches' All-America Team selection

          • Led Division I in assists

          • Set Big Ten single-season records in points, assists, 3-pointers and free throws

          • Tied her own triple-double conference record

          • Won Best Female College Athlete ESPYS Award

          • Won Honda Cup

          • Won James E. Sullivan Award

          • Won Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year

          Sophomore year (2021-22)

          • Broke Carver-Hawkeye Arena women's single-game scoring record

          • Became fastest Big Ten player to reach 1,000 points

          • Became first Division I men's or women's player to record consecutive triple-doubles with at least 30 points

          • Became first woman in Big Ten history with consecutive triple-doubles

          • Achieved 18 assists in one game, which set program and tied conference single-game records

          • Set women's single-game scoring record for Crisler Center

          • Named Big Ten Player of the Year

          • Named first-team All-Big Ten

          • Named Most Outstanding Player in Big Ten tournament

          • Named first-team All-America by Associated Press

          • Named first-team All-America by United States Basketball Writers Association

          • Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team selection

          • Became first back-to-back recipient of Dawn Staley Award

          • Won Nancy Lieberman Award

          • Became first woman to lead Division I in points and assists per game in a single season

          • Led Division I in points, free throws and triple-doubles

          Freshman year (2020-21)

          • Broke single-game scoring record for Pinnacle Bank Arena

          • Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

          • Named first-team All-Big Ten selection

          • Thirteen-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week

          • Five-time Big Ten Player of the Week

          • Named to Big Ten all-tournament team

          • Achieved Big Ten tournament assists record

          • Broke Big Ten single-game records for points and 3-pointers

          • Named first-team All-America by United States Basketball Writers Association

          • Named second-team All America by Associated Press

          • Women's College Basketball Coaches Association Coaches' All-America Team selection

          • First freshman to win Dawn Staley Award

          • Shared Tamika Catchings Award and the WBCA Freshman of the Year award with Paige Bueckers of UConn

          • Led NCAA Division I in scoring

          • Set Iowa program freshman records for points and assists

