Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes accept the ESPY for Best Male Athlete and thanks a number of people. (1:40)

The 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One celebrate the best players, teams and moments in the world of sports. The show is underway on ABC. Here are the winners so far:

Best WNBA Player: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best UFC Fighter: Jon Jones

Best Comeback Athlete: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Athlete, Women's Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing

Best Championship Performance: Lionel Messi, Argentina -- World Cup Final