How to watch the 2024 ESPYS: Times, nominees and more

Hosted by Serena Williams, the 2024 ESPYS is a star-studded awards ceremony that will reflect on the most memorable sports moments of the past year, honor athletes and their performances and achievements, and bring together the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 ESPY Awards.

When is the 2024 ESPYS, and how can fans watch?

The 2024 ESPYS will air Thursday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can also tune in via the ESPN streaming hub (local blackout restrictions apply).

Where is this year's ceremony?

The 2024 ESPYS will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Who are this year's special honorees?

Former NFL safety Steve Gleason will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, University of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Who are this year's nominees?

Top nominees at the 2024 ESPYS include Simone Biles, Jaylen Brown, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Patrick Mahomes, Shohei Ohtani, JuJu Watkins and A'ja Wilson.

Which athletes and celebrities will be presenting?

Athletes and celebrities scheduled to present at the 2024 ESPYS include Quinta Brunson, Nikki Glaser, Rob Lowe, Paige Bueckers, Draymond Green, Lindsey Vonn, Flau'jae Johnson, GloRilla, Allyson Felix, Damar Hamlin, Candace Parker, Brian Tyree Henry, Ryan Blaney and more.

Beyond entertainment, what is the bigger mission of the ESPYS?

The ESPYS helps raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS in 1993. ESPN has helped raise more than $200 million for The V Foundation over the past 31 years. The ESPYS are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions.