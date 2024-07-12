        <
          2024 ESPYS: Here is the list of winners

          play
          Serena Williams kicks off 2024 ESPYS in style

          Serena Williams enters the stage surrounded by her iconic fashion lines over the years to kick off the 2024 ESPYS. (0:49)

          • ESPN.com
          Jul 12, 2024, 12:00 AM

          The 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One recognizes the best players, teams and moments in the sports world. The show is underway on ABC. Here are the winners so far.

          Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

          Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

          Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

          Best NBA Player: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

          Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

          Best College Athlete, Women's Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

          Best WNBA Player: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

          Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball

          Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

          Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

          Best Athlete, Women's Sports: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

          Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley

          play
          7:08
          Dawn Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award

          Dawn Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYS.

          Best Play: Lamar Jackson catches his own pass

          Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason

          Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

          Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader

          Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community

          play
          3:22
          How the surfing community in Hawai'i provided strength in numbers after devastating wildfires

          After wildfires devastated Hawai'i in 2023, a local surfing group bonded to provide resources for its Maui community.

          Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics

          Best Team: South Carolina Women's Basketball