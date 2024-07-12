2024 ESPYS: Here is the list of winners

Serena Williams enters the stage surrounded by her iconic fashion lines over the years to kick off the 2024 ESPYS. (0:49)

Serena Williams kicks off 2024 ESPYS in style (0:49)

The 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One recognizes the best players, teams and moments in the sports world. The show is underway on ABC. Here are the winners so far.

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Best NBA Player: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Best WNBA Player: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball

Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Best Athlete, Women's Sports: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley

play 7:08 Dawn Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award Dawn Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYS.

Best Play: Lamar Jackson catches his own pass

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason

Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community

play 3:22 How the surfing community in Hawai'i provided strength in numbers after devastating wildfires After wildfires devastated Hawai'i in 2023, a local surfing group bonded to provide resources for its Maui community.

Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Best Team: South Carolina Women's Basketball