2024 ESPYS: Here is the list of winners

The 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One recognizes the best players, teams and moments in the sports world. The show is underway on ABC. Here are the winners so far.
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1
Best NBA Player: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Best College Athlete, Women's Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball
Best WNBA Player: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball
Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Best Athlete, Women's Sports: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYS.
Best Play: Lamar Jackson catches his own pass
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason
Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community
After wildfires devastated Hawai'i in 2023, a local surfing group bonded to provide resources for its Maui community.
Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Best Team: South Carolina Women's Basketball