The 2024 ESPYS award ceremony highlights some of the top moments from the past year in sports, and the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles is filled with plenty of familiar faces -- starting with host Serena Williams.

Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, are this year's special honorees. Meanwhile, the top nominees include Simone Biles, Jaylen Brown, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Patrick Mahomes, Shohei Ohtani, JuJu Watkins and A'ja Wilson.

Before anyone took the stage to accept an award, the red carpet was graced with stunning fashion statements.

Here are some notable arrivals from Thursday night.

Serena Williams

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick

GloRilla and Flau'jae Johnson

Nick and Terry Saban

Tammy and Andy Reid

"Sugar" Ray Leonard

