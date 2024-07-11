        <
          ESPYS 2024: Livvy Dunne, Serena Williams among red carpet's best dressed

          LSU gymnast LIvvy Dunne wore a dazzling gold ensemble. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Imagess
          • ESPN staffJul 11, 2024, 11:31 PM

          The 2024 ESPYS award ceremony highlights some of the top moments from the past year in sports, and the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles is filled with plenty of familiar faces -- starting with host Serena Williams.

          Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, are this year's special honorees. Meanwhile, the top nominees include Simone Biles, Jaylen Brown, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, Patrick Mahomes, Shohei Ohtani, JuJu Watkins and A'ja Wilson.

          Before anyone took the stage to accept an award, the red carpet was graced with stunning fashion statements.

          Here are some notable arrivals from Thursday night.

          Serena Williams

          Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick

          Lamar Jackson

          GloRilla and Flau'jae Johnson

          Bryce Young

          Draymond Green

          Kayvon Thibodeaux

          Myles Garrett

          Paige Bueckers

          Damar Hamlin

          Russell Wilson

          Nick and Terry Saban

          CJ McCollum

          Tommy DeVito

          Tammy and Andy Reid

          "Sugar" Ray Leonard

          South Carolina Gamecocks