Jim Valvano delivers his famous "Don't ever give up" speech at the 1993 ESPYS. (10:23)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the ESPYS.

On March 4, 1993, facing terminal cancer, Jim Valvano delivered the 1,706-word speech that has become his legacy. "Don't give up ... don't ever give up" is a rallying cry for sports fans as well as cancer patients and their families.

Today ESPN and The ESPYS celebrate the best in sports. The spirit of Jimmy V continues in the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

As we celebrate this anniversary and Jimmy V, the race to achieve victory over cancer continues. If you are able, please consider donating to the V Foundation.

Remember, 100% of donations go to fund cancer research and programs.