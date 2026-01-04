Tyson Fury's many retirements explained - and what happened next

Open Extended Reactions

Editor's note: This story was originally published on Jan. 13, 2025, following Tyson Fury's fifth retirement from boxing, and updated on Sunday following his announcement to return to the ring in 2026.

You'd be forgiven for feeling a strong sense of déjà vu: Tyson Fury has come out of retirement ... again.

Fury announced his latest return to boxing on Sunday after a year out of the sport following his second heavyweight title defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

The British fighter is no stranger to ceremonially ending (and restarting) his career, sometimes within months.

Here's every time he retired before, and what came next.

Retirement No. 1

When he retired: Nov. 20, 2013 (aged 25)

Why he retired: Tyson Fury first announced his retirement after a fight with David Haye was cancelled for the second time. Fury had been due to fight the former two-weight world champion in September 2013, and then in February 2014, but both were cancelled due to injuries to his opponent.

"Hi everyone, I have officially retired from boxing," Fury posted on social media. "There's too many b--- people in the sport. They will have to f--- someone else. Goodbye boxing."

He then doubled down the next day: "Just to confirm I'm not in a bad mood or anything. I've retired 1000000% no matter what ill never fight again!"

When he returned: Fury returned three months later, defeating American Joey Abell on Feb. 15, 2014. Fury cited his "different moods" for his earlier retirement.

Tyson Fury returned in 2014 -- not long after his 2013 retirement -- to defeat American Joey Abell. Scott Heavey/Getty Images

Retirement No. 2

When he retired: Oct. 3, 2016 (aged 28)

Why he retired: After withdrawing from a heavyweight title rematch with Wladimir Klitschko for the second time to address his mental health, Fury posted on social media that "boxing is the saddest thing I ever took part in" and "I'm the greatest, and I'm also retired."

When he returned: While not returning to the ring for three years, Fury backtracked on the retirement hours later on Twitter, stating: "You think you will get rid of the Gypsy King that easy!!! I'm here to stay."

He did, though, vacate his WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, nine days after the tweet, pending investigation on a UK Anti-Doping case about his self-admitted cocaine use. Soon after, the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) suspended his boxing licence.

Fury beat Wladamir Klitschko in 2015 but wouldn't return to the ring for three years. Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images

Retirement No. 3

When he retired: Aug. 1, 2017 (aged 28)

Why he retired: Fury, still out of the ring since beating Klitschko in 2015, had spoken of numerous comeback attempts in 2017 before posting on social media in the summer: "Been very blessed in my life & career achieve the upmost in boxing, was an epic journey along the way. Thanks to all the fans that supported & believed in me along the way. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did. THE END."

Fury, then 28, was waiting for a date for the resumption of his anti-doping hearing at the time.

When he returned: In December that year, UK Anti-Doping confirmed they had agreed with Fury and the BBBoC to resolve the charges. In January 2018, the BBBofC reinstated Fury's boxing license and he returned to the ring in May 2018, defeating Sefer Seferi.

Fury's comeback fight came against Sefer Seferi. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Retirement No. 4

When he retired: April 23, 2022 (aged 33)

Why he retired: Fury once again announced he was hanging up his gloves after his win over Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC title at London's Wembley Stadium, claiming -- after recently completing three huge fights with Deontay Wilder -- "I have fulfilled everything I've ever wanted to fulfil."

He reaffirmed his retirement with a social media post on Aug. 12, tweeting: "I've finally decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage." He also relinquished his Ring title on that day.

When he returned: In October, another U-turn was confirmed for Fury with the announcement of a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora. He beat Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Dec. 3, 2022.

Fury didn't wait long after his 2022 retirement to get back into the ring against Derek Chisora. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Retirement No. 5

When he retired: Jan. 13, 2025 (aged 36)

Why he retired: Fury's latest retirement announcement came after back-to-back undisputed heavyweight title defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, the first of his career.

Fury cited Dick Turpin in this social media announcement, which could hint at the unanimous decision to award the fight to Usyk in December.

"Even Dick Turpin wore a mask" is a common expression when someone feels that they have been robbed or conned. (Turpin was an infamous 18th century English thief.)

When he returned: Fury did his best impression of retirement despite repeated links to fight fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

However, he dropped the mask and hinted at his return in December, posting to social media: "The king must return to his throne."

By Sunday, he was officially back in boxing.

"2026 is that year. Return of the mac," he posted on social media.

"Been away for a while but I'm back now, 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face and get paid for it."