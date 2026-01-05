South Africa's AFCON heartbreak against Cameroon should force structural reforms

Open Extended Reactions

If the Africa Cup of Nations two years ago in Ivory Coast was the tournament in which Hugo Broos enabled South Africans to dream of glory again, then the current edition in Morocco should be the one which forces the country to reflect on why they are still not reaching their footballing potential.

South Africa's 2-1 loss to Cameroon in the last 16 was a match which displayed areas of weakness within the team. They botched several chances to score and capitulated under pressure late in the first half and early in the second.

The main focus, however, should not be on the human errors made by the players -- or even by head coach Hugo Broos -- during this tournament. Rather, the system in place to support them clearly needs to be refined.

Hugo Broos: popular, but fallible

Broos-mania after the third-place finish in Ivory Coast had led South African fans to believe that one experienced head coach with a passion for their country could take on the system alone.

This tournament -- and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers before it, where the team was cost three points by fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho -- showed that Broos alone cannot overhaul South African football.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos. Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

That was abundantly clear before the AFCON, when he spoke recklessly on star centre back Mbekezeli Mbokazi's late arrival to camp and move to Chicago Fire.

Broos had strong enough support from South Africans to continue as head coach even amid outcry. However, he was often cut a frustrated figure in press conferences during the AFCON. The Belgian head coach was accommodating towards the media, but his repeated comments on the need for greater concentration clearly failed to spark the motivation his players needed this time.

Perhaps, it is time that on a structural level, distractions should be eliminated.

From grassroots to Jordaan: the need for change

There would be no better way to start than dealing with the matter of South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan, who has been charged with fraud amid allegations of using association funds for his personal benefit.

Jordaan maintains his innocence but heading to the World Cup in June-July in the USA, Canada and Mexico with such serious allegations hanging over his head could be damaging for the commercial viability of South African football.

It is no secret that off the back of longstanding cash-flow issues, the association is in need of sponsorship revenue despite recent gains. It is time for a new set of leaders to take over the sport and breathe life into a youth development system which gained a boost when Broos and several club coaches began handing chances to young players.

Despite recent success stories, the country's youth development system is in danger due to the constant buying and selling of Premier Soccer League (PSL) status among South African clubs and the uncertainty over the historic School of Excellence. The school which produced talents from Steven Pienaar to Relebohile Mofokeng is under new custodianship after Transnet ended their 30-year partnership with the institution and gave way to Chipcor Developers for a takeover.

South Africa were African champions for the first and, to date, only time in 1996. After years in the wilderness, they have attempted to rebuild their castle without completely perfecting the foundation on which it rests.

If they head into the World Cup with at least some structural reforms underway to safeguard the future of youth football, the club pyramid, and the reputation of their association, then this defeat would have been a lesson well-learned.