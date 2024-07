Every Team USA Olympic basketball roster since 1992

Open Extended Reactions

Since NBA players have been allowed to compete in the Olympics in 1992, USA Basketball has fielded some of the most star-studded men's teams ever assembled. Team USA has also brought together the best women's teams of all time.

Here's a look at the U.S. men's and women's national team rosters at the Summer Games since full-time professionals were added.

2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Men's

Women's

2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

Men's (Gold)

Women's (Gold)

2016 Rio Summer Olympics

Men's (Gold)

Women's (Gold)

2012 London Summer Olympics

Men's (Gold)

Women's (Gold)

Seimone Augustus

Sue Bird

Swin Cash

Tamika Catchings

Tina Charles

Sylvia Fowles

Asjha Jones

Angel McCoughtry

Maya Moore

Candace Parker

Diana Taurasi

Lindsay Whalen

Head coach: Geno Auriemma

2008 Beijing Summer Olympics

Men's (Gold)

Women's (Gold)

2004 Athens Summer Olympics

Men's (Bronze)

Women's (Gold)

Sue Bird

Swin Cash

Tamika Catchings

Yolanda Griffith

Shannon Johnson

Lisa Leslie

Ruth Riley

Katie Smith

Dawn Staley

Sheryl Swoopes

Diana Taurasi

Tina Thompson

Head coach: Van Chancellor

2000 Sydney Summer Olympics

Men's (Gold)

Women's (Gold)

1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics

Men's (Gold)

Women's (Gold)

Jennifer Azzi

Ruthie Bolton

Teresa Edwards

Venus Lacy

Lisa Leslie

Rebecca Lobo

Katrina McClain

Nikki McCray

Carla McGhee

Dawn Staley

Katy Steding

Sheryl Swoopes

Head coach: Tara VanDerveer

1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics

Men's (Gold)

Women's (Bronze)

Vicky Bullett

Daedra Charles

Cynthia Cooper

Clarissa Davis

Medina Dixon

Teresa Edwards

Tammy Jackson

Carolyn Jones

Katrina McClain

Suzie McConnell

Vickie Orr

Teresa Weatherspoon

Head coach: Theresa Grentz

