Players who won NBA title, Olympic gold medal in same year

Since the Summer Olympics take place only once every four years, not many players have won both an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal in the same year. Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White are looking to accomplish that feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The trio -- along with NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown -- led the Boston Celtics to their record 18th NBA championship in June. Now, the three look to lead Team USA to its fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
Here's a look at the players who have won both an NBA title and Olympic gold in the same summer.
Note: NBA players weren't permitted to compete in the Olympics until 1992.
Michael Jordan - 1992
NBA Finals vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Chicago Bulls won series 4-2; Jordan named Finals MVP)
35.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists
1992 Barcelona Olympics
14.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 4.1 steals
Scottie Pippen - 1992 and 1996
1992 NBA Finals vs. Trail Blazers (Bulls won series 4-2)
20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists
1992 Barcelona Olympics
9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.0 steals
1996 NBA Finals vs. Seattle SuperSonics (Bulls won series 4-2)
15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals
1996 Atlanta Olympics
11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists
LeBron James - 2012
NBA Finals vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Miami Heat won series 4-1; James named Finals MVP)
28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists
2012 London Olympics
13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists
Kyrie Irving - 2016
NBA Finals vs. Golden State Warriors (Cleveland Cavaliers won series 4-3)
27.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals
2016 Rio Olympics
11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists
Jrue Holiday - 2021
NBA Finals vs. Phoenix Suns (Milwaukee Bucks won series 4-2)
16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.2 steals
2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021 because of global COVID-19 pandemic)
11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists
Khris Middleton - 2021
NBA Finals vs. Suns (Bucks won series 4-2)
24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists
2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021 because of global COVID-19 pandemic)
5.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists
