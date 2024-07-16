Players who won NBA title, Olympic gold medal in same year

Open Extended Reactions

Since the Summer Olympics take place only once every four years, not many players have won both an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal in the same year. Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White are looking to accomplish that feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The trio -- along with NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown -- led the Boston Celtics to their record 18th NBA championship in June. Now, the three look to lead Team USA to its fifth straight Olympic gold medal.

Here's a look at the players who have won both an NBA title and Olympic gold in the same summer.

Note: NBA players weren't permitted to compete in the Olympics until 1992.

Michael Jordan - 1992

NBA Finals vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Chicago Bulls won series 4-2; Jordan named Finals MVP)

35.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists

1992 Barcelona Olympics

14.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 4.1 steals

Scottie Pippen - 1992 and 1996

1992 NBA Finals vs. Trail Blazers (Bulls won series 4-2)

20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists

1992 Barcelona Olympics

9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.0 steals

1996 NBA Finals vs. Seattle SuperSonics (Bulls won series 4-2)

15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals

1996 Atlanta Olympics

11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists

LeBron James - 2012

NBA Finals vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Miami Heat won series 4-1; James named Finals MVP)

28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists

2012 London Olympics

13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists

Kyrie Irving - 2016

NBA Finals vs. Golden State Warriors (Cleveland Cavaliers won series 4-3)

27.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals

2016 Rio Olympics

11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists

Jrue Holiday - 2021

NBA Finals vs. Phoenix Suns (Milwaukee Bucks won series 4-2)

16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.2 steals

2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021 because of global COVID-19 pandemic)

11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists

Khris Middleton - 2021

NBA Finals vs. Suns (Bucks won series 4-2)

24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists

2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021 because of global COVID-19 pandemic)

5.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists

