Open Extended Reactions

CAIRO -- An Egyptian cyclist was removed from the Paris Olympics on Sunday by the country's Olympic committee after her selection caused a social media backlash stemming from a video that appeared to show her knocking a competitor off her bicycle months ago.

During the national championship in April, a video showed Shahd Saied colliding with one of her challengers, Ganna Eliwa, pushing her to the ground before racing ahead.

Eliwa accused Saied of a deliberate attack and said she suffered a concussion, a broken collarbone, bruises and temporary loss of memory. Saied insisted the incident was an accident but was handed a one-year ban from local competition.

The Egyptian Cycling Federation raised eyebrows Tuesday when it named her for the Paris Games, saying she had qualified prior to the incident.

After the country's sports ministry asked for a review of the decision, the Olympic committee ruled Sunday that the local ban made her ineligible for international competitions.

Saied had, however, already told a local TV host she was retiring.

"I'm not going to bike anymore. If they don't want me to represent Egypt, fine, I won't go to the Olympiad," she said Saturday.

Saied started her career in her hometown in Fayoum, south of Cairo, about four years ago. She won two gold medals in individual contests at an African championship earlier this year.

Egypt is building its credentials for a possible bid for the 2036 Olympics, spending billions on facilities and sending a large delegation to Paris. The bid, if successful, would bring the Olympics to Africa for the first time.