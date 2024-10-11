What are the largest comebacks in WNBA Finals history?

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 WNBA Finals kicked off with one for the record books. The Minnesota Lynx fought back from 18 points down to take Game 1 vs. the New York Liberty. The feat tied the largest WNBA Finals comeback previously achieved by the New York Liberty vs. the Houston Comets in 1999.

The Lynx's historic win joins a number of come-from-behind victories during the Finals. Here are the biggest comebacks in WNBA Finals history:

Minnesota Lynx (95) vs. New York Liberty (93), 18 points, Oct. 10, 2024

New York Liberty (68) vs. Houston Comets (67), 18 points, Sept. 4, 1999

Chicago Sky (80) vs. Phoenix Mercury (74), 14 points, Oct. 17, 2021

Las Vegas Aces (70) vs. New York Liberty (69), 12 points, Oct. 18, 2023

Houston Comets (74) vs. Phoenix Mercury (69), 12 points, Aug. 29, 1998

Minnesota Lynx (88) vs. Atlanta Dream (74), 12 points, Oct. 2, 2011

Minnesota Lynx (83) vs. Indiana Fever (71), 12 points, Oct. 17, 2012

