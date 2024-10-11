        <
          What are the largest comebacks in WNBA Finals history?

          The Lynx had an 18-point comeback vs. the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
          Oct 11, 2024, 03:34 PM

          The 2024 WNBA Finals kicked off with one for the record books. The Minnesota Lynx fought back from 18 points down to take Game 1 vs. the New York Liberty. The feat tied the largest WNBA Finals comeback previously achieved by the New York Liberty vs. the Houston Comets in 1999.

          The Lynx's historic win joins a number of come-from-behind victories during the Finals. Here are the biggest comebacks in WNBA Finals history:

          • Minnesota Lynx (95) vs. New York Liberty (93), 18 points, Oct. 10, 2024

          • New York Liberty (68) vs. Houston Comets (67), 18 points, Sept. 4, 1999

          • Chicago Sky (80) vs. Phoenix Mercury (74), 14 points, Oct. 17, 2021

          • Las Vegas Aces (70) vs. New York Liberty (69), 12 points, Oct. 18, 2023

          • Houston Comets (74) vs. Phoenix Mercury (69), 12 points, Aug. 29, 1998

          • Minnesota Lynx (88) vs. Atlanta Dream (74), 12 points, Oct. 2, 2011

          • Minnesota Lynx (83) vs. Indiana Fever (71), 12 points, Oct. 17, 2012

