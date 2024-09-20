WNBA 101: Teams, players, facts and stats to know

Open Extended Reactions

Boosted by rising stars such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the WNBA has ushered in an exciting new era of growth. Attendance numbers are spiking, TV ratings are skyrocketing and the future is bright. The league is adding teams in Toronto, Golden State and Portland by 2026.

As fan bases expand, it's important to stay up-to-date on trending themes that connect to teams and players in the league. Check out our list of comprehensive resources below to learn about current events, top stats, WNBA history and more.

2024 playoffs

WNBA playoffs schedule, scores, news, and highlights

How do the WNBA playoffs work?

All-time stats

Who has won the WNBA championship?

Which WNBA teams have won the most championships?

Which WNBA teams have never won a championship?

Which WNBA players have won the most championships?

Who has won the WNBA MVP award?

Who has won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award?

Who has the most triple-doubles in WNBA history?

Who has the most double-doubles in WNBA history?

When was each WNBA team created?

In-game/in-season stats

Who has scored the most points in a WNBA season?

Who has the most double-doubles in a WNBA season?

Who has the most assists in a single WNBA game?

Event stats

WNBA All-Star Game stats, history, MVPs and more

Rules

How do personal and flagrant fouls work in the WNBA?

Player profiles

Caitlin Clark WNBA record tracker

Angel Reese WNBA record tracker

Diana Taurasi career achievements

Breanna Stewart career achievements

A'ja Wilson career achievements

Olympics

WNBA history in the Olympics: Rosters, medal counts, etc.

All-time Team USA women's basketball rosters at the Olympics

Who is Gabby Williams, the Olympic star with Seattle Storm?

For more WNBA coverage, check out the ESPN homepage for breaking news, schedules, predictions, stats and more.