Who is Gabby Williams, the Olympic star with Seattle Storm?

Gabby Williams is on her way back to the WNBA. The star forward made a name for herself in Paris at the Summer Olympics as part of the French women's national team. She almost sent the gold medal match against the U.S. into overtime with a buzzer-beater where her foot was on the 3-point line.

Her summer success has led to a contract with the Seattle Storm for the remainder of the 2024 WNBA season. Williams previously played for Seattle in 2022 and 2023.

Here are some key stats and accomplishments from her basketball career.

International

2024 Paris Olympics

Silver medalist

Best Defensive Player

Member of the All-Star Five

Averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Bronze medalist

EuroLeague

Champion (2022)

Defensive Player of the Year (2021)

WNBA

All-Defensive Second Team (2022)

Drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Sky in 2018

College

Cheryl Miller Award (2018)

AAC Defensive Player of the Year (2017)

WBCA National Defensive Player of the Year (2017)

Two-time NCAA champion with UConn (2015, 2016)

