The Minnesota Lynx acquired forward Myisha Hines-Allen from the Washington Mystics on Tuesday in exchange for guard Olivia Epoupa, forward Sika Kone and a second-round pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.

The Mystics promptly waived Epoupa and guard DiDi Richards following the trade.

Hines-Allen, 28, is averaging 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and a career-high 2.7 assists in 27 games (10 starts) this season. She has contributed 7.9 points, 4.9 boards and 1.9 assists in 187 career games (83 starts) since being selected by Washington in the second round of the 2018 WNBA draft.

Epoupa, 30, signed with Minnesota on March 4. She averaged 0.9 points, 1.5 assists and 6.6 minutes in 16 games off the bench this season.

Kone, 22, has averaged 1.2 points in 17 games off the bench this season with the Lynx. She was acquired from the Chicago Sky on April 14.