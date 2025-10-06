Who has won WNBA Finals MVP? Jones, Wilson, Gray, more

        <
          In the 2024 WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty bested the Minnesota Lynx in a five-game series to win their first WNBA title. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones were the Liberty's top three scorers in the regular season and the playoffs. Jones delivered standout performances in the hard-fought series to win WNBA Finals MVP for the first time.

          Check out all-time WNBA Finals MVP winners below:

          2024 Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

          2023 A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

          2022 Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

          2021 Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

          2020 Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

          2019 Emma Meesseman, Washington Mystics

          2018 Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

          2017 Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

          2016 Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

          2015 Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

          2014 Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

          2013 Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

          2012 Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever

          2011 Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx

          2010 Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

          2009 Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

          2008 Katie Smith, Detroit Shock

          2007 Cappie Pondexter, Phoenix Mercury

          2006 Deanna Nolan, Detroit Shock

          2005 Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs

          2004 Betty Lennox, Seattle Storm

          2003 Ruth Riley, Detroit Shock

          2002 Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

          2001 Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

          2000 Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

          1999 Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

          1998 Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

          1997 Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

