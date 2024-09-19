Which WNBA teams have the most championships?

Open Extended Reactions

Since its launch in 1997, the WNBA has made numerous changes to its playoff format. Many of these tweaks were made to enhance competition and parity throughout the process. Some changes have included doing away with single-elimination games and seeding teams regardless of conference, making it possible for two teams from the same conference to compete for the title.

The WNBA has also altered its championship format multiple times. The league's first title was decided by a single game. In 1998, the WNBA adopted a best-of-three championship series format. Since 2005, the WNBA Finals have been a best-of-five series.

Here's a breakdown of the 27 championships in WNBA history, beginning with franchises that have each won a league-high four titles.

4

Houston Comets (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000)

Minnesota Lynx (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017)

Seattle Storm (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020)

3

Detroit Shock (2003, 2006, 2008)

Los Angeles Sparks (2001, 2002, 2016)

Phoenix Mercury (2007, 2009, 2014)

2

Las Vegas Aces (2022, 2023)

1

Chicago Sky (2021)

Indiana Fever (2012)

Sacramento Monarchs (2005)

Washington Mystics (2019)

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, standings and more.