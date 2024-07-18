Most assists in a WNBA game: Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu

Open Extended Reactions

Since making her WNBA debut in 2024, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has proved why she was the No. 1 pick, thanks to her shooting, defense, and success as a floor general. In addition to the records she broke during her NCAA career, she added yet another record to her résumé: the most assists in a single WNBA game.

Clark broke the record Wednesday in a loss against the Dallas Wings, finding Kelsey Mitchell for a 3-pointer for her 19th assist of the night during the fourth quarter. The record was previously held by Courtney Vandersloot, who had 18 assists in one game with the Chicago Sky in 2020.

Here are the players who have the most assists in a single WNBA game.

