          WNBA teams with no championship titles

          The New York Liberty have had five WNBA Finals appearances but have yet to win one. Photo by Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Sep 20, 2024, 02:20 AM

          While WNBA teams such as the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx have won multiple championships, several franchises are still in search of their first.

          Here's a look at active WNBA franchises that have never won it all.

          Atlanta Dream

          ▪︎ Established in 2008

          ▪︎ Nine playoff appearances (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024)

          ▪︎ Three WNBA Finals appearances (2010, 2011, 2013)

          Connecticut Sun

          ▪︎ Established in 2003

          ▪︎ 16 playoff appearances (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

          ▪︎ Four WNBA Finals appearances (2004, 2005, 2019, 2022)

          Dallas Wings*

          ▪︎ Established in 2016

          ▪︎ Five playoff appearances (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023)

          ▪︎ No WNBA Finals appearances

          *Won three WNBA championships as the Detroit Shock (2003, 2006, 2008)

          New York Liberty

          ▪︎ Established in 1997

          ▪︎ 19 playoff appearances (1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

          ▪︎ Five WNBA Finals appearances (1997, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2023)

