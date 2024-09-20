Open Extended Reactions

While WNBA teams such as the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx have won multiple championships, several franchises are still in search of their first.

Here's a look at active WNBA franchises that have never won it all.

Atlanta Dream

▪︎ Established in 2008

▪︎ Nine playoff appearances (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024)

▪︎ Three WNBA Finals appearances (2010, 2011, 2013)

Connecticut Sun

▪︎ Established in 2003

▪︎ 16 playoff appearances (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

▪︎ Four WNBA Finals appearances (2004, 2005, 2019, 2022)

Dallas Wings*

▪︎ Established in 2016

▪︎ Five playoff appearances (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023)

▪︎ No WNBA Finals appearances

*Won three WNBA championships as the Detroit Shock (2003, 2006, 2008)

New York Liberty

▪︎ Established in 1997

▪︎ 19 playoff appearances (1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

▪︎ Five WNBA Finals appearances (1997, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2023)

