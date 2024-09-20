While WNBA teams such as the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx have won multiple championships, several franchises are still in search of their first.
Here's a look at active WNBA franchises that have never won it all.
▪︎ Established in 2008
▪︎ Nine playoff appearances (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024)
▪︎ Three WNBA Finals appearances (2010, 2011, 2013)
▪︎ Established in 2003
▪︎ 16 playoff appearances (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)
▪︎ Four WNBA Finals appearances (2004, 2005, 2019, 2022)
▪︎ Established in 2016
▪︎ Five playoff appearances (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023)
▪︎ No WNBA Finals appearances
*Won three WNBA championships as the Detroit Shock (2003, 2006, 2008)
▪︎ Established in 1997
▪︎ 19 playoff appearances (1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)
▪︎ Five WNBA Finals appearances (1997, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2023)
