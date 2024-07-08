Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 WNBA draft class was one of the most anticipated groups of rookies in league history.

And now they're etching their names in the history books.

On Sunday, Angel Reese recorded her 13th consecutive double-double, a new league record.

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark became the first rookie in the WNBA to tally a triple-double. April's No. 1 draft pick had 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to help the Indiana Fever complete a fourth-quarter comeback and beat the New York Liberty 83-78.

As the rookies continue to impact this season, we're tracking performances from top rookies every game day. Players will be added or subtracted based on performance and injury.

Last updated: July 7

Angel Reese: Special to have my name mentioned with Candace Parker's Angel Reese comments on surpassing Candace Parker's WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles.

Forward | 6-foot-3 | Game log | Stats

Last time out: It might not have been the result Reese wanted, but she made history in the Sky's 84-71 loss to Seattle on Sunday, recording a WNBA-record 13th consecutive double-double. The former LSU star surpassed Candace Parker, who had set the record with 12 double-doubles across the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

"It's absolutely amazing to see," coach Teresa Weatherspoon said of Reese's feat. "She might be surprising herself, but she's not surprising me. It's something that she can do because it's something that she puts the work in to be able to do. And it's a will and want-to ... it's awesome to see the work that you have to put in to be able to do this."

Reese also reached 275 points, 225 rebounds and 30 steals in 20 games, the second-fastest player to reach those marks. Only Yolanda Griffith in 1999 did it in fewer appearances (19).

What we learned: Reese tried her best to weather the Storm in the second half. But between the Sky's offense going cold and their defense not keeping up, Chicago couldn't hold on to its first-half advantage. Reese and Chennedy Carter combined for 20 of the Sky's 32 second-half points, not getting enough help to overcome a 54% shooting clip from Seattle across the game's final 20 minutes.

Of note: Chicago, the top paint-scoring team in the league, is now 1-8 when allowing at least 40 points in the paint this season. -- Alexa Philippou

Up next: vs. Atlanta Dream on Wednesday (noon ET)

Why McNutt is backing Reese over Clark in Rookie of the Year race Monica McNutt breaks down why Angel Reese would be her WNBA Rookie of the Year over Caitlin Clark.

Forward | 6-foot-2 | Game log | Stats

Last time out: Despite leading for a portion of the fourth quarter and tying the score with 41.8 seconds to play, the Sparks dropped a grueling 84-78 loss at home to Phoenix. But it was a standout day for Jackson, who notched her first career 20-point game and finished with 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting.

Jackson, Dearica Hamby (25 points) and Azura Stevens (10) were the only Sparks players to score more than five points in the contest, as Los Angeles suffered its ninth loss in its past 10 games. Jackson also added six rebounds and three assists.

What we learned:

Jackson's offensive explosion allowed Los Angeles to go toe-to-toe with the Mercury, who were without starters Diana Taurasi and Rebecca Allen due to injury.

Sparks coach Curt Miller thought Jackson did a better job of exploiting the matchup with her defender, Brittney Griner, than earlier in the season but added, "I want her to want to take over at times with how they're guarding her. She had a good game, and I think it could've been more of a monster game."

Still, it's a great building-off point for the young rookie just 21 games into her career. -- Philippou

Up next: Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET)

Center | 6-foot-7 | Game log | Stats

Last time out: Cardoso finished with 6 points (3-for-7 shooting), 8 rebounds and 4 blocks (a career high) in 20 minutes in Chicago's 84-71 loss to Seattle. It was the fewest minutes Cardoso has played since the first week of June, when she was still coming back from a shoulder injury.

What we learned: Cardoso dominated early with three blocks and all eight of her rebounds in the first quarter but was less impactful as the game went on. With Seattle going on a big run to erase Chicago's eight-point halftime lead and jump ahead by five, the former South Carolina standout checked out with 4:25 left in the pivotal third quarter -- where the Sky were outscored 20-12 in the paint (29-14 overall) and sent the Storm to the foul line eight times. Cardoso never returned, with veteran Isabelle Harrison (11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks) finishing the game for Chicago.

"She's fine," coach Teresa Weatherspoon said of Cardoso. "[We] just gave her a moment and Izzy was playing fairly well for us and that's it." -- Philippou

Up next: vs. Atlanta Dream on Wednesday (noon ET)

Caitlin Clark's historic triple-double fuels Fever's comeback win vs. Liberty Caitlin Clark puts on a dominant showing with her first career triple-double as the Fever come back to win 83-78 against the Liberty.

Guard | 6-foot | Game log | Stats

Last time out: Clark made WNBA history as the first rookie and youngest player (22 years, 166 days) to get a triple-double as the Fever beat the New York Liberty 83-78. But after her 19-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound performance, Clark mostly talked about how well the Fever played, prompting teammate Aliyah Boston to tease her in the postgame news conference about being so humble.

Clark had 17 triple-doubles in college at Iowa, with the Hawkeyes going 17-0 in those games. And not only did the Fever win Saturday, they beat the first-place team in the WNBA, a team that had defeated Indiana three times this season, twice by 36 points.

Clark went 7-of-17 from the floor and 3-of-12 from 3-point range in a game where neither team shot well from behind the arc. Her 13 assists tied her season high. She also had 2 steals and 4 turnovers. Clark's triple-double was the first in the WNBA against a team that had the best record in the league at that time; New York was 17-3 coming into Saturday.

Clark scored or assisted on 46 of Indiana's points (55%) against the Liberty. According to Elias Sports Bureau, she has scored or assisted on 713 points this season, which leads the WNBA. New York's Sabrina Ionescu, who had 22 points and 4 assists Saturday, is second with 708. Clark is also the first rookie in WNBA history to have three consecutive games with at least 10 points and 10 assists.

What we learned: The blowout losses to New York were in Indiana's home opener on May 16 (102-66) and at New York on June 2 (104-68). In between was a 91-80 loss on May 18 at New York. In all, Indiana had lost nine games in a row to the Liberty dating to 2022.

The difference Saturday is that the Fever have become a better defensive team over the past month and have built their confidence. Even down by 11 in the fourth quarter, they didn't look rattled.

"We've been able to change our mindset and really just stay together," Clark said of the Fever, who are 9-13 after starting the season 1-8. -- Michael Voepel

Up next: vs. Washington Mystics on Wednesday (noon ET, NBA TV)

Forward | 6-foot-3 | Game log | Stats

Last time out: Edwards had 10 points and 2 rebounds Saturday as the injury- and illness-riddled Mystics fell 74-67 at Minnesota. She was 4 of 6 from the field while coming off the bench and playing 21 minutes.

It was Edwards' first double-digit scoring game since she had 16 points in a June 14 victory over Chicago. She missed three games in late June with a back injury.

What we learned: The Mystics had nine available players Saturday, but they hung with the Lynx, who were without star Napheesa Collier, who is out with a foot injury. The score was tied at 36 at halftime, and Washington led by two going into the fourth quarter. But the Lynx outscored the Mystics 19-10 in the final period, dropping Washington to 5-17. -- Voepel

Up next: at Indiana Fever on Wednesday (noon ET, NBA TV)