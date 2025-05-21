When was each WNBA team created? Franchise history to know

Open Extended Reactions

The WNBA is going back to Portland.

The league will expand with its 15th franchise heading to the Rose City in 2026. Portland previously was home to the WNBA's Portland Fire for three seasons (2000-2002), before the franchise folded.

The WNBA now has three new clubs in the pipeline for the next two years, with expansion to Golden State and Toronto. The Golden State Valkyries made their official debut during the 2025 season.

When were your favorite WNBA teams founded? Here's a look at all franchises in WNBA history -- past, present and future.

Atlanta Dream (2008-present)

Charlotte Sting (1997-2006)

Chicago Sky (2006-present)

Cleveland Rockers (1997-2003)

Connecticut Sun (2003-present)

Dallas Wings (2016-present)

Detroit Shock (1998-2009)

Golden State Valkyries (2025-)

Houston Comets (1997-2008)

Indiana Fever (2000-present)

Las Vegas Aces (2018-present)

Los Angeles Sparks (1997-present)

Miami Sol (2000-2002)

Minnesota Lynx (1999-present)

New York Liberty (1997-present)

Orlando Miracle (1999-2002)

Phoenix Mercury (1997-present)

Portland (2026-)

Portland Fire (2000-2002)

Sacramento Monarchs (1997-2009)

San Antonio Silver Stars (2003-2013)

San Antonio Stars (2014-2017)

Seattle Storm (2000-present)

Toronto (2026-)

Tulsa Shock (2010-2015)

Utah Starzz (1997-2002)

Washington Mystics (1998-present)

