Can A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces three-peat? How long will rookie Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever -- back in the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016 -- stick around this postseason? Is this finally the top-seeded New York Liberty's year to win it all?

The 2024 WNBA playoffs are here, and it took the final day of the regular season to finalize the first-round matchups. The Atlanta Dream locked in the eighth and final playoff spot Thursday, while the Connecticut Sun edged the Aces for the No. 3 seed. That means Las Vegas still has home-court advantage, but is a No. 4 seed as it looks to become just the second franchise to win three consecutive titles (the now-defunct Houston Comets won four straight from 1997-2000).

The first round opens Sunday with the first-ever quadruple-header. Every game of the WNBA playoffs will air on ESPN Networks. Here's a look at the schedule:

FIRST ROUND

Game 1: Atlanta at New York, Sunday, Sept. 22 (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Atlanta at New York, Tuesday, Sept. 24 (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 3*: New York at Atlanta, Thursday, Sept. 26 (TBD, ESPN2)

Game 1: Phoenix at Minnesota, Sunday, Sept. 22 (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Phoenix at Minnesota, Wednesday, Sept. 25 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3* Minnesota at Phoenix, Friday, Sept. 27 (TBD, ESPN2)

Game 1: Indiana at Connecticut, Sunday, Sept. 22 (3 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 2: Indiana at Connecticut, Wednesday, Sept. 25 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3*: Connecticut at Indiana, Friday, Sept. 27 (TBD, ESPN2)

Game 1: Seattle at Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 22 (10 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Seattle at Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3*: Las Vegas at Seattle, Thursday, Sept. 26 (TBD, ESPN2)

* If necessary