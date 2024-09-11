Open Extended Reactions

Caitlin Clark was born in 2002, five years after the WNBA launched, and grew up watching the league. Playing in the WNBA has long been one of her dreams. Now, near the end of her record-breaking first season, it's clear that she has already made a mark in just one summer.

"A lot of people in this rookie class grew up just loving this league," Clark said. "They speak of a lot of memories through their childhood that were spent at a WNBA game or they have a specific player that they love.

"I don't know if being a fan necessarily makes you more prepared to play in the WNBA -- but maybe from the standpoint of really knowing how good this league is. You're going to continue to see these young players that come into the league and have idolized [a player] or specific team ... and that was a very impactful part of their young life."

Some might one day say Clark influenced them that way. She is off to a strong start to what could be an epic career. Just how good has she been as a rookie?

She currently leads the WNBA in assists and 3-pointers and ranks seventh in scoring. She became the first rookie to get a triple-double; she has two. Clark has eight games of at least 20 points and 10 assists, the most by any player in a season. Through Sunday's victory over the Atlanta Dream, she became the first player in WNBA history to average at least 25 points and 10 assists over a five-game span.

Clark also has made at least three 3-pointers in 10 consecutive games, the longest streak in WNBA history. And Clark has been a big factor in helping the Indiana Fever break their seven-year playoff drought, as they have qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2016.

When it comes to impact in terms of getting exposure for the WNBA and bringing in new fans, Clark has been in a league of her own. Her popularity, boosted by her run to the NCAA Division I scoring record and two trips to the national championship game while at Iowa, has translated to the WNBA just as her game has. Fever tickets are a hot commodity both in Indiana and around the league.

Where does Clark's season rank among the top 10 rookie seasons in WNBA history? And does Angel Reese's -- now sidelined for the rest of the season with a wrist injury -- also land on that list? All rookies were eligible, not only those players who were named WNBA Rookie of the Year. That said, everyone on the list except this year's rookies won that honor. The 2024 award hasn't been given yet, although Clark is the overwhelming favorite.

Like most rankings, this one is almost impossible to limit to 10. How, for instance, can we leave off Seimone Augustus, who is the all-time rookie leader in scoring average (21.9 in 2006)? What about Cheryl Ford, who averaged a double-double (10.8 PPG, 10.4 RPG) in 2003 and is the only Rookie of the Year winner besides Maya Moore to win a WNBA championship in her first year?

We tried to take into account rookies who made an impact in multiple categories during their first season and also whether they performed feats that were historical not just for rookies but players in general. Only two true guards -- Clark and Diana Taurasi -- made this list. That's probably because it can take a little longer for guards to adjust to the league.

But in Clark's case, it didn't take long until the league had to start adjusting to her.

In the same year she won an NCAA title and an Olympic gold medal, Candace Parker nearly averaged a double-double in her first WNBA season. David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Rookie year stats: 18.5 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.4 APG, 2.3 BPG

Parker is the only Rookie of the Year to also win MVP in the same season. The No. 1 draft pick was coming off back-to-back NCAA titles at Tennessee and was immediately a force in the WNBA. She won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in 2008, then the forward-center and the Sparks made it to the Western Conference finals. Parker went on to claim another MVP award (in 2013) and win a Defensive Player of the Year honor (2020), and she was a member of three WNBA championship teams (2016, 2021, 2023).

Rookie year stats: 18.6 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 3.7 APG, 2.9 SPG

Catchings was drafted No. 3 in 2001 but was rehabbing a knee injury that cut short her senior season at Tennessee. Thus, her rookie season was 2002, when she led the Fever to their first playoff appearance. Catchings recorded 9.2 win shares, the most ever by a WNBA rookie. The forward went on to collect a league MVP award (2011), was a five-time Defensive Player of the Year and won the 2012 championship.

Among setting other records, Caitlin Clark, left, had the first triple-doubles by a rookie in WNBA history, while Angel Reese set the league mark for consecutive double-doubles and most rebounds in a season. Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

3. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever, 2024

Rookie year stats (through Sept. 10): 19.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 8.5 APG, 1.3 SPG

Clark was the top pick in April, following fellow No. 1 selection Aliyah Boston, who was the 2023 Rookie of the Year for the Fever. Those two have made great progress in one season as a top guard-post combo. Clark also has jelled well with starting backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell; both are averaging just over 19 points per game. A strong case can be made that Clark has had the best offensive season ever for a WNBA rookie. Where a player such as Catchings has an edge is that she also was an elite defender as a rookie. Clark has made progress on that side of the court. And while she averages a league-high 5.7 turnovers per game, her being the team's primary ball handler and the league's assist leader must be taken into account.

Rookie year stats: 13.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 SPG

The three-time Wade Trophy winner at UConn didn't have the biggest stats as the No. 1 pick in 2011, but her impact was immediate and enormous. She was the missing element the Lynx needed to lead them that year to the first of their four WNBA championships. The forward would go on to be league MVP in 2014, and she made six trips to the WNBA Finals in her eight seasons in the league.

Maya Moore's first season in the WNBA ended with the first of Minnesota's four WNBA titles. P.A. Molumby/NBAE via Getty Images

Rookie year stats: 20.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.7 BPG

Wilson was the second of three consecutive No. 1 picks for the Aces, following Kelsey Plum (while the franchise was still in San Antonio) and before Jackie Young. As a group, they've helped lead the Aces to the past two WNBA titles. Wilson was immediately the face of the Aces franchise when it moved to Las Vegas her rookie year, and the center is on her way this season to her third MVP award. She also has won the Defensive Player of the Year Award twice.

Rookie year stats: 18.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.9 BPG

Stewart was coming off four consecutive NCAA titles at UConn when she became the Storm's second No. 1 pick in a row, after Jewell Loyd. During Stewart's WNBA rookie season, the forward followed in the footsteps of Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi by winning an Olympic gold medal with Team USA. Stewart, now with the New York Liberty, has since won two WNBA MVP awards and two league championships.

Rookie year stats: 18.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.8 BPG

The No. 2 pick out of Delaware, Delle Donne has the best 3-point rate (43.8%) and free throw rate (92.9%) of any WNBA Rookie of the Year winner. If anyone questioned whether it might take Delle Donne more time to adjust to the WNBA because she didn't play in a power conference in college, she proved that wasn't the case. The forward-guard went on to win two MVP awards and a WNBA championship.

Rookie year stats: 17.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.3 SPG

The No. 1 pick from UConn, where the guard won three consecutive NCAA titles, Taurasi was named Rookie of the Year and also won the first of six Olympic gold medals with Team USA during her debut season in the WNBA. The Mercury missed the playoffs that year but won their first WNBA title in 2007. In all, Taurasi has three championships with the Mercury. She was the 2009 league MVP, and Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time scoring leader.

Rookie year stats: 15.5 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.7 BPG

Charles won back-to-back NCAA titles with perfect seasons at UConn before being the No. 1 pick in 2010. Until Angel Reese this year, Charles had the highest rebounding average of any rookie in WNBA history. Charles went on to win the league's MVP award in 2012. Now with Atlanta, the center ranks second to Taurasi in career scoring.

play 2:15 Angel Reese drops a double-double in victory over Sparks Angel Reese leads the Sky with 24 points and 12 rebounds in a dominant 92-78 victory over the Sparks.

10. Angel Reese, Chicago Sky, 2024

Rookie year stats: 13.6 PPG, 13.1 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.3 SPG

Reese was drafted the lowest of any of the players who made this top-10 list: She was picked No. 7 this year out of LSU, where she won the 2023 NCAA title. But Reese has been a huge success as a rebounder. She established the WNBA single-season record for rebounds (446) and set the mark for most consecutive double-doubles (15). Her season was cut short by a wrist injury, but the forward still played 34 games.

Also considered: Seimone Augustus, Cheryl Ford, Sue Bird