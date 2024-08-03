What is a double-double in basketball? NBA, WNBA, NCAA stats

Open Extended Reactions

Angel Reese made history by recording a double-double in a WNBA-record 15 straight games.

The Chicago Sky forward broke the league's previous record of 12 consecutive games, set by Candace Parker between the 2009-10 seasons.

What exactly is a double-double? Here's a closer look at the statistical feat and WNBA, NBA and NCAA players who have accomplished it.

What is a double-double in basketball?

A double-double is when a player accumulates a double-digit total in two of five statistical categories (assists, blocks, points, rebounds and steals) over the course of a single game.

In Reese's case, her double-doubles consisted of at least 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Who owns the WNBA record for most double-doubles in a season?

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas set a WNBA single-season record with 28 double-doubles in 2023.

Who is the WNBA's all-time leader in double-doubles?

Sylvia Fowles has the most career double-doubles in WNBA history with 193. Tina Charles is second with 182.

Who is the NBA's all-time leader in double-doubles?

Wilt Chamberlain has the most career double-doubles in NBA history with 968. Tim Duncan has the most career double-doubles since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976 with 841.

Who owns the NBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles?

Wilt Chamberlain owns the NBA record with 227 straight games with a double-double, spanning from 1964 to 1967. Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' streak of 61 straight games with double-doubles during the 2023-24 season is the longest since the NBA-ABA merger.

Who owns the NBA record for most double-doubles in a season?

Wilt Chamberlain had an NBA-record 81 double-doubles for the then-San Francisco Warriors during the 1966-67 season.

Who owns the NCAA men's record for most double-doubles in a season?

Former Akron forward Enrique Freeman, former Navy center David Robinson and former North Carolina big man Armando Bacot are tied for the most double-doubles in a season with 31. Bacot is the only player to record a double-double in all six games of the NCAA tournament.

Who owns the NCAA men's record for most career double-doubles?

Former University of the Sciences (now Saint Joseph's) guard Garret Kerr had 89 double-doubles from 2011-15.

Who owns the NCAA women's record for most double-doubles in a season?

Angel Reese had an NCAA single-season record 34 double-doubles during her 2022-23 national championship-winning campaign with LSU.

Who owns the NCAA women's record for most career double-doubles?

Former Oklahoma standout Courtney Paris had a record 128 double-doubles for the Sooners from 2006-09, including a double-double in a record 112 straight games.

