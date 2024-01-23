Who has scored the most points in a single NBA game?

Open Extended Reactions

On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain set the NBA's single-game scoring record with 100 points in the Philadelphia Warriors' 169-147 win over the New York Knicks. The NBA didn't add the 3-point line until 1979, making this performance even more remarkable.

In the six decades since that historic night in Hershey, Pennsylvania, no player has seriously challenged Chamberlain's milestone. In recent years, Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell have come the closest, scoring 71 points apiece last season to tie David Robinson and Elgin Baylor for the eighth most in league history. On Monday, Joel Embiid broke Chamberlain's Philadelphia 76ers franchise record by tallying 70 points in a home win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Will we ever see another player score in the triple digits?

"That record will never be broken," Klay Thompson said on the NBA Flashback podcast. "I think I had a shot at it back in 2016, you know 60 in 29 minutes, but that is still 40 points away! That is incredible! That means I had to play the rest of the game and go for 40! It is hard to even process how he did that. He was facing double- and triple-teams. Wilt Chamberlain is a timeless talent; he could play in any era and be the best athlete on the floor."

"I don't think anybody would ever catch Wilt's 100," James Harden added on the podcast. "That's just different."

Let's look at the best individual scoring efforts in NBA history, many of which belong to Chamberlain.

100 - Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. New York, March 2, 1962

During the 1961-62 season, Chamberlain was unstoppable, averaging 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds per game. The Knicks experienced this firsthand, allowing him to score 100 points while shooting 36-of-63 (57.1%) from the field and 28-of-32 (87.5%) from the free throw line. At halftime, Chamberlain had 41 points. The Warriors decided to get Wilt the ball and see how many points he could score. The game wasn't televised, and only 4,124 fans were in attendance at the Hershey Sports Arena. Throughout Chamberlain's career, he had six games with at least 70 points and 15 contests with at least 65 points.

81 - Kobe Bryant, Lakers vs. Toronto, Jan. 22, 2006

Bryant came the closest to Chamberlain's record, erupting for 81 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-104 comeback win over the Toronto Raptors. Bryant shot 28-of-46 (60.9%) from the field, 7-of-13 (53.8% from 3-point range) and 18-of-20 (90%) from the free throw line. Bryant scored the majority of his points in the second half. With the Lakers trailing by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, Bryant took over, dropping 27 points in the third and 28 in the fourth (scoring all but three of the Lakers' 31 fourth-quarter points). That season, Bryant averaged a career-high 35.4 points per game, leading the league in scoring.

78 - Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. Lakers, Dec. 8, 1961 (3 OT)

Chamberlain was virtually unstoppable, finishing with 78 points and 43 rebounds while shooting 31-of-62 (50%) from the field and 16-of-31 (51.6%) from the free throw line. Chamberlain played every second of the tilt, logging 63 minutes in the triple-overtime thriller. In the end, the Warriors lost to Los Angeles 151-147. Elgin Baylor and Jerry West had phenomenal performances of their own to lead L.A. to victory. Baylor finished with 63 points, 31 rebounds and 7 assists, while West chipped in 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

73 - Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. Chicago, Jan. 13, 1962

Less than two months before his 100-point performance, Chamberlain finished with 73 points and 36 rebounds in the Warriors' 135-117 win over the Packers. Chamberlain scored in double figures every quarter but shined brightest in the fourth, when he put up 23 points. He shot 29-of-48 (60.4%) from the field and 15-of-25 (60%) from the foul line.

73 - Wilt Chamberlain, San Francisco at New York, Nov. 16, 1962

Chamberlain fueled the Warriors to a 127-111 win over the Knicks with 73 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 29-of-43 (67.4%) from the field and 15-of-19 (78.9%) from the free throw line. This came less than two weeks after his 72-point performance against the Lakers that appears lower on this list. In late 1961 and 1962, Chamberlain was a dominant force, registering five historic scoring outings -- including his 100-point masterpiece -- in less than a year, each noted here.

73 - David Thompson, Denver at Detroit, April 9, 1978

Thompson entered this game with a specific goal: score as many points as possible in hopes of claiming the NBA's scoring title over George Gervin. After erupting for 32 points in the first quarter (which is still an NBA record), Thompson continued to score at will. He finished with 73 points while shooting 28-of-38 (73.7%) from the field and 17-of-20 (85%) from the free throw line. However, Thompson's Denver Nuggets ultimately lost 139-137 to the Detroit Pistons. Thompson also lost the scoring title, as Gervin dropped 63 points later that day to give the Spurs star a scoring average of 27.22 points per game (versus Thompson's 27.15 PPG).

72 - Wilt Chamberlain, San Francisco at Lakers, Nov. 3, 1962

Similar to Chamberlain's 78-point performance against the Lakers, the Warriors lost this game versus L.A., 127-115. Chamberlain finished with 72 points and 18 rebounds on 29-of-48 (60.4%) from the field and 14-of-18 (77.8%) from the foul line. For the Lakers, Jerry West recorded 49 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 21-of-35 (60%) from the field. Elgin Baylor contributed 30 points, 18 rebounds and 6 assists. Six years later, Chamberlain would join the Lakers and team up with West and Baylor.

