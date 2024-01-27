Luka Doncic makes the layup while getting fouled and sinks the free throw for his 73rd point. (0:30)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a night to remember Friday, lighting up State Farm Arena for a career-high 73 points in a 148-143 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

It's the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, passing the 70-point performance by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs and tying Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson for the fourth-highest output in NBA history. Chamberlain, who owns the NBA record with 100 points, also had a 78-point outing, while Kobe Bryant finished with 81 points on Jan. 22, 2006.

Friday night marked just the NBA's 15th 70-point game, and Doncic is the 10th player to reach the plateau.

All-Time Highest-Scoring Games Mavs star Luka Doncic scored a franchise-record 73 points Friday night against the Hawks, marking just the 15th 70-point game in NBA history. Year Player Points 1962 W. Chamberlain 100 2006 K. Bryant 81 1961 W. Chamberlain 78 Fri. L. Doncic 73 1978 D. Thompson 73 1962 W. Chamberlain 73 1962 W. Chamberlain 73 1962 W. Chamberlain 72 2023 D. Lillard 71 2023 D. Mitchell 71 1994 D. Robinson 71 1960 E. Baylor 71 1963 W. Chamberlain 70 2017 D. Booker 70 2024 J. Embiid 70

A three-point play with 2:58 remaining gave Doncic 70 points. With Dallas leading 140-136, Doncic added another three-point play to cap his effort.

Doncic said the performance ranked "probably at the top" in his career but added that he was just focused on getting the win.

"We've been struggling lately," he said of the Mavs, who had lost three straight before Friday. "Mindset was [to] get a win. We played great."

Doncic's epic night included 41 points at halftime, which broke Dirk Nowitzki's franchise record for points in a half. He reached 57 by the end of the third quarter, then opened the fourth with eight straight points before finishing with 73.

Doncic scored 23 points in the second quarter after opening with 18 in the first.

He finished 25 of 33 from the field, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range, and 15 of 16 from the free throw line. As if all that wasn't enough, Doncic had 10 rebounds and seven assists. He became the fifth player in NBA history with at least 70 points and 10 rebounds in a game, joining Chamberlain (who did it six times), Elgin Baylor, David Robinson and Embiid, who did it Monday.

Add the assists, and no one in NBA history had as many points, rebounds and assists in the same game as Doncic did on Friday.

"What he does on the court is different than anybody else," Mavs coach Jason Kidd said.

Doncic's previous career high was 60 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.