INDIANAPOLIS -- Obi Toppin broke a tie on a putback with 3.4 seconds left, and the Indiana Pacers spoiled Devin Booker's 62-point night, overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 133-131 on Friday.

Booker broke his own Phoenix record for points in a quarter with 29 in the first. He had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but he slipped on the inbounds pass and wasn't close with a contested 3-pointer. Before tonight's matchup, the Suns had won seven straight.

Booker had 50 or more points for the second time this season and seventh time in his career. He had a career-high 70 at Boston in March 2017. On Jan. 19, he had 52 at New Orleans. Booker joined Joel Embiid (three), Luka Doncic (two) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (two) as the only players with multiple 50-point games this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Booker also became just the third player in NBA history to record multiple 60-point games in a loss, joining Wilt Chamberlain (11) and Michael Jordan (two).

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points to help Indiana win its second straight game without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Toppin had 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Suns extended the franchise record for consecutive games with 40-point scorers to five. Kevin Durant had 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. They had won five straight games in the series.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker connected on 22-of-37 field goal attempts at Indiana on Friday to post his second 50-point game of the season. Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

With Booker heating up, it looked as if the Suns would run away. But the NBA's highest-scoring team cut the 54-37 second-quarter deficit to 80-70 at halftime and methodically charged back in the second half.

They finally cut the deficit to 129-127 when Andrew Nembhard scored on a short step-back jumper with 1:59 to go. Nembhard (22 points, six assists) tied it with baskets on the next two possessions.

Durant then missed a 3, and after the Pacers missed two shots, Toppin grabbed the rebound and made a layup.

Suns guard Bradley Beal left in the third quarter after drawing an offensive foul on Pacers center Myles Turner. Beal took a shot to the nose and was immediately helped to the locker room. He returned early in the fourth quarter, with cotton stuffed up his nostrils.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.