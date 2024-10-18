Angel Reese leads the Sky with 24 points and 12 rebounds in a dominant 92-78 victory over the Sparks. (2:15)

Amid unprecedented ratings, interest and attendance, one of the WNBA's most marketable stars says the money she makes as a player doesn't come close to covering her expenses.

"I just hope y'all know," Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese said Wednesday on Instagram Live, "the WNBA don't pay my bills at all. I don't even think it pays one of my bills. Literally."

Reese disclosed a monthly rental payment of $8,000 a month, or $96,000 a year, dwarfing the $73,439 she made this season as a rookie with the Sky.

She added jokingly, "I'm living beyond my means!"

Make no mistake, Reese is an enviable position relative to many of her peers in the WNBA -- website On3 gave her a $1.8 million name, image and likeness valuation her senior year at LSU, putting her among the top 10 highest-earning women athletes. Reese told ESPN in May she's making more money as an endorser and influencer in the pros.

"That check that I do get here is a bonus," Reese said in an interview at the start of the season. "Being able to play for what, four to five months, and get $75,000 on top of the other endorsements that I'm doing. I think it's a plus for me."

Reese has deals with endorsers, including Reebok, Good American, Tampax, beauty brand Mielle, Beats by Dr. Dre and Hershey's Reese's Pieces candy. She sells Angel Reese-branded merchandise on her website and started a podcast in September called "Unapologetically Angel," drawing attention with guests Sheryl Swoopes and Dwyane Wade.

Reese also revealed plans to join Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 women's league that will debut in January, where salaries for the eight-week season are expected to be $250,000 and include equity. The maximum salary for the WNBA this season is $241,984.

"Being able to be in Miami from January to March, not having to go overseas," Reese told reporters in August, explaining her decision. "Nobody wants to go overseas. A lot of us never want to have to go overseas, but some people do have to go overseas unfortunately, so being able to make six figures within three months, being able to be housed in Miami, just being able to get better. ...I'm excited for it."

Many WNBA players travel abroad in the offseason to supplement their salaries. Reese's Sky teammate Kamilla Cardoso is playing with the Women's Chinese Basketball Association this offseason.

Fans can expect more attention to be paid to players' money this offseason.

The increased attention and record media rights deal signed this offseason for the WNBA has prompted players in leadership positions with the players' union to rethink salaries. The players and league have until Nov. 1 to opt-out of their current collective bargaining agreement and renegotiate terms including salaries.

"People are finally valuing us and seeing our worth and what we have to offer," Breanna Stewart told ESPN this year after hearing about the new media rights deal. "I'm really excited for the way that it's going to continue to uplift this league in a number of ways, for one, salaries."

Stewart is a vice president in the WNBA players' association.