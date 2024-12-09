Oregon alum and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu returns to her alma mater to show off the WNBA Championship Trophy. (0:21)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu underwent a procedure Friday to stabilize the ulnar collateral ligament in her right thumb, team sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The procedure, conducted by operating surgeon Dr. Steven S. Shin, was considered a success. Ionescu has begun rehabilitation and is estimated to return to on-court activity in approximately four weeks.

Ionescu sustained a high-grade UCL tear in her right, shooting hand during Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, sources told ESPN in October. The UCL is located on the inside edge of the thumb near where the thumb meets the palm.

The Liberty star, who turned 27 on Friday, posted a picture on social media on Sunday of herself on a hospital bed after the procedure, with part of the caption reading "getting my thumb fixed was quite the bday present."

Ionescu's injury was not publicly known until after the WNBA Finals, during which the Liberty prevailed over the Minnesota Lynx in a winner-take-all Game 5. Dealing with the thumb injury, Ionescu shot 1-for-19 in the deciding game but made her presence felt in other ways with 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

The former Oregon star and 2020 No. 1 draft pick was the Liberty's second-leading scorer in the playoffs at 16.9 points per game, helping guide New York to a franchise-first championship. Ionescu earned second-team All-WNBA honors this season, an Olympic gold medal this summer with USA Basketball and her first WNBA championship.