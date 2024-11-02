Open Extended Reactions

Tyler Marsh has agreed to become the new head coach of the Chicago Sky, with the sides coming to terms on a multiyear deal, agent Andy Miller of Klutch Sports told ESPN.

Marsh, an assistant coach and head of player development with the Las Vegas Aces, takes over a promising Sky team that includes Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, both first-round draft picks earlier this year.

The Sky also will participate in the upcoming draft lottery, but because of a pick swap with Dallas, they will not end up with the No. 1 pick.

Winners of the 2021 WNBA title, Chicago fired Teresa Weatherspoon on Sept. 26 following 11 months at the helm. The team finished 13-27, narrowly missing the playoffs with Reese, Cardoso and star Chennedy Carter all injured to close the season.

The Sky have a host of free agents entering 2025, including Carter, but with Marsh at the helm, they will look to build around Reese and Cardoso.

Marsh joined the Aces staff upon Becky Hammon's arrival in 2022, helping guide Las Vegas to back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and '23. Prior to that he worked in the NBA, spending two years as an assistant coach/player development with the Indiana Pacers after serving as assistant video coordinator and player development coach for the Toronto Raptors.

He also spent three seasons as an assistant in the G League.

Marsh's departure marks the second assistant-coaching vacancy on Hammon's staff. Natalie Nakase, Hammon's first assistant coach, took the head-coaching job for the expansion Golden State Valkyries last month.

The Aces, whose three-peat title bid fell short with a loss to the New York Liberty in the semifinals, are set to return their core of A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, but Kelsey Plum is set to enter free agency.

There have been seven head-coach openings in the WNBA this offseason. Marsh's hiring leaves five of those job still unfilled: Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, Atlanta and Connecticut.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, next year will be the first time in WNBA history (not including the league's inaugural year) where there were seven new head coaches to start the season.