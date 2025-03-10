Elisa Mevius scores the go-ahead bucket and the Ducks come up big on defense to seal an upset victory over No. 12 Baylor. (1:11)

The 2024 WNBA champion New York Liberty will hold a preseason exhibition matchup at the University of Oregon, marking the return of former Oregon Duck stars Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally.

The game will be held on May 12 at 10 p.m. ET versus the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League.

Ionescu was a former No. 1 overall pick out of Oregon, where she led the Ducks to their first and only Final Four appearance in 2019. The team was poised for another deep March Madness run in 2020 before the NCAA tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ionsecu left the program as the all-time NCAA triple-doubles leader, a three-time All-American and a two-time Wooden Award winner.

A three-time WNBA All-Star and All-WNBA selection, Ionescu will lead the Liberty's activities and community programming throughout the weekend in Eugene, the team said.

"I can't wait to get back on the court in Eugene with the New York Liberty at Matthew Knight Arena," Ionescu said in a statement. "I've got some great things in store throughout the weekend for my teammates: past and present, Oregon Women's Basketball fans, the Eugene community, and the SI20 Foundation. Sco Ducks Forever!"

Sabally and Ionescu didn't get to take the floor together at Oregon, due to the former's injuries, but overlapped for two years on the team. Sabally went on to play 47 games for the Ducks across 2020-21 and 2021-2022, earning two All-Pac-12 nods.

In her second season with the Liberty, Sabally was the hero of the winner-take-all Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds.

"I am super excited to have this preseason game in Eugene," added Sabally. "I never thought I was going to be able to play on that court and in front of our amazing Duck fans again. I know Oregon is going to show out and it's going to be an amazing atmosphere!"

The Liberty's trip to Oregon follows an emerging trend in the WNBA with teams holding preseason games at their players' collegiate stomping grounds. Last season, the Las Vegas Aces returned to A'ja Wilson's alma mater of South Carolina for an exhibition against the Puerto Rican national team.

This season alone, the Aces and Dallas Wings will face off in a preseason game at Notre Dame, home of former Irish stars Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale; the Indiana Fever will take on the Brazilian national team at Iowa, a return for program legend Caitlin Clark; and the Chicago Sky will host the Brazilian national team at LSU as a tribute to both Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

"As a player-first organization, we strive to be as collaborative and innovative with our athletes as possible," Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. "Bringing New York Liberty basketball to Eugene with two program greats, Sabrina and Nyara, was a natural next step coming off our franchise's first championship. We would like to thank the University of Oregon Athletic Department and Toyota Antelopes for their partnership in bringing this vision to life."