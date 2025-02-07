Stevie Nicol says there was no drama as Liverpool moves on to the Carabao Cup final with a 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham. (1:00)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said he hopes to continue working with captain Virgil van Dijk "for a long time" amid continued uncertainty over the defender's long-term future.

Van Dijk, alongside teammates Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract at the end of the season and is now free to speak to clubs overseas about penning a pre-contract agreement to join on a free transfer in the summer.

However, there remains an expectation at Anfield that the 33-year-old will commit his future to the Premier League leaders, with his impressive form showing no signs of waning.

"Virgil deserves every compliment he gets," Slot told a news conference on Friday. "He's been outstanding for this club for so many years and, since I've been here, he's been outstanding for me as well.

Virgil van Dijk has been in imperious form for Liverpool under Arne Slot this season. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"Yesterday [in the 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur] was an example of that. He was, in a good way, aggressive, led the team with and without the ball, he was sharp and ready. It was no coincidence it took 80 mins for Tottenham's first shot on target. Virgil, just like many others, has had a good season but he wants to make it a great season.

Asked what he hopes the future holds for his captain, Slot added: "Good health is the first thing I wish him, and I hope to continue working with him for a long time, although I don't think that will surprise you."

Having seen off Tottenham on Thursday night to reach the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool will now turn their attention to the FA Cup, and will take on Championship side Plymouth Argyle in this weekend's fourth round.

However, Slot's side will be without the injured Alexander-Arnold for the trip to Home Park, with the defender facing a race against time to be fit for next week's Merseyside derby.

"[Plymouth] is going to be too early for him," Slot said. "Difficult to say for Everton. It won't take months or even weeks, but it is only three days after Plymouth so let's wait and see if he's available. We also look long term, and we don't want to take any risks, but if he is fit then of course we will use him."