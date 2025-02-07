Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City have included injured midfielder Rodri in their updated Champions League squad for the knockout phase while there are also places for new signings Omar Marmoush, Nico González and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Vitor Reis, who also arrived in January in a €35 million ($36.2m) deal from Palmeiras, has been omitted.

Marmoush, González and Khusanov will all be eligible for the playoff tie against Real Madrid, which begins next week.

City, who finished 22nd in the league phase table, face the LaLiga giants in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. The second leg will take place at the Bernabéu on Feb. 19.

Manchester City have included Rodri in their updated Champions League squad. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Rodri will miss both games as he continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered in September. However, his inclusion in the Champions League squad raises the possibility that he could play again before the season is over.

The Ballon d'Or winner has said he hopes to be back in time to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins in the U.S. in June.

City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has urged caution with Rodri's comeback and warned the 28-year-old not to rush back.

Under UEFA rules, City were able to make three changes to their squad ahead of the Champions League knockout rounds.

Having made four new signings in January, the club decided to omit Reis from their list. The 19-year-old defender is yet to make his debut following his move from Brazil but was named on the bench for both the 3-1 win over Chelsea and the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal.