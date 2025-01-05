Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Milton's moment? This week was different for Patriots rookie quarterback Joe Milton III. For the first time this season, he took repetitions in practice usually given to the starter or backup.

It sets up a scenario where Milton, a sixth-round pick, likely will be on the game-day roster for Sunday's finale against the Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS) and possibly will play his first regular-season snaps, depending how things go with starter Drake Maye.

The Patriots (3-13) technically don't have anything to play for -- in fact, a loss would secure them the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft -- but don't tell that to Milton.

"Excited but also very humble, because it's Week 18 and I've been waiting 17 weeks to finally get an opportunity. If the opportunity presents itself, I'll be sure that I'm ready," he said in a quiet moment this week inside the team's locker room.

"Also, it's just another chance to go out there and step on the grass; not too many people get [that]. A lot of people back at home, I know they have smiles on their faces when hearing about this or seeing on social media that I may have an opportunity. So it means a lot."

Milton has served as the No. 3 emergency quarterback for games all season, and as the scout team quarterback in practice, giving the defense the best possible look.

First-year coach Jerod Mayo left open the possibility that Milton could play at some point in the finale, as it would behoove the team to see how he'd look in a game to assess whether he might be a capable No. 2 option behind Maye in 2025. Mayo cited Milton's ability to read coverages and command of the huddle as areas where he has grown since the team selected him 193rd overall.

"He has all the physical tools," Mayo said of 6-foot-5, 246-pound Milton, who started 12 games last year at the University of Tennessee, going 229-of-354 for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt relayed that, in much of the same way that Maye had to refine his footwork, Milton had to do the same.

"I think he's made strides there," Van Pelt said. "The stuff he does on the scout team has been impressive. His ability to throw the ball -- he's an elite passer in that regard."

Milton, who turns 25 in March, said his command of offensive terminology is greater than when he first arrived.

"They use rocket science terms in explaining football, but it's a cool process because of the way you learn it, and they teach it," he said. "At this moment right now, I don't feel over-crammed by the knowledge I have. At first, it's all at you at once."

Milton has been part of quarterback meetings every Tuesday at noon, and he shared that the message from coaches is that Maye, veteran Jacoby Brissett and he always have to prepare as if they are the starter. He said assistant quarterbacks coach Evan Rothstein details the opposition in those meetings and senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo goes over the third-down plan.

In taking repetitions normally devoted to the starter or backup this week in practice, he felt he accounted well for himself.

"I felt like I was in college," he said. "To make sure my eyes were right, make sure my footwork was right with the concepts with the run game, it felt awesome. Felt like a kid again, for sure."

QBs Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett and Joe Milton III getting it out quick at Thursday's practice.



WR Kayshon Boutte (illness) returns, while WR Ja'Lynn Polk (shoulder), C Ben Brown (concussion) and CB Christian Gonzalez (concussion) are not spotted at the media-access portion. pic.twitter.com/bxIwFHDF6V — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 2, 2025

2. Kraft's presence: Owner Robert Kraft walked through the locker room Friday during the time media members were present, and members of the team also took note of his presence at practice inside the stadium before that.

Kraft hasn't commented on Mayo's first year as coach or how he views the future.

3. To play or not to play? How the Patriots approach the season finale could have a major impact on their future because they would secure the No. 1 draft pick with a loss. That pick could be valuable in a trade-down scenario to a quarterback-needy team, considering the Patriots have many needs to fill.

Mayo's message has been that the Patriots are playing to win, although how he manages personnel during the game will be telling as to how aggressively he approaches it that way. Specifically, how long will Maye play?

QB coach T.C. McCartney took note of the irony that many wanted to see Maye earlier than Week 6, when he was named starter, and that now it has flipped.

"Everybody has a lot to play for -- the coaches, the players," McCartney said. "They pay us to play football, and coach football, and that's what we're going to do."