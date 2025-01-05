Panthers' Bryce Young hits Miles Sanders with 33-yard TD pass

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Miles Sanders' future with the Carolina Panthers looked bleak when he was placed on injured reserve on November 23 with a high ankle sprain and second-round pick Jonathon Brooks finally returning from a knee injury.

Then Brooks suffered another ACL injury to the same right knee and was lost for the year.

Then starting back Chuba Hubbard was placed season-ending IR last week with a calf injury.

So the Panthers activated Sanders from IR this week, and in his first start he caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to give the Panthers a 17-10 lead over the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter.

It was Sanders' first touchdown catch since his rookie season in 2019 when he had three.

For Young, it was his fourth game this season with a passing and rushing touchdown. That tied him for the fifth most in a season in Carolina history and the most since Cam Newton in 2016.