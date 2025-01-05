Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Thomas Brown will have the opportunity to remove the interim tag from his title when he interviews for the Chicago Bears' head coach opening after the season.

On ESPN 1000's Bears pregame show, general manager Ryan Poles said Brown will receive a formal interview after five games as the Bears' interim head coach. Brown replaced Matt Eberflus, who was fired Nov. 29.

"He will get an interview, and I'm excited to hear his thoughts," Poles said. "Because he's been here. He's been here, he's seen and reflected just like we have on the past and how we got to this and why were the results, the results. So I'm excited to hear from his side on how we got here and how he would fix it."

The Bears had lost four straight games with Brown as the interim head coach before winning the season finale 24-22 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Brown, who started the season as the passing game coordinator, was promoted to offensive coordinator after Shane Waldron was fired ahead of Week 11. Three weeks later, Brown was promoted to interim head coach.

"I've been so impressed with Thomas and his leadership," Poles said. "I know the results haven't come. That was a very difficult situation he's been put in. I grew up in this business where you earn more, and that's exactly how we got here with Thomas. I feel like he's done a really good job.

"You could see the leadership traits, and then he got moved to the offense coordinator position and did well. We saw improvements on offense and then at the head coaching level, got the opportunity to do that and lead the entire team. And just sitting in team meetings, meeting with him after games -- he's a truth teller. He's someone that does challenge our players to get better, creates accountability. So there's a lot of really positive traits that Thomas has, and I've been proud of how he's stepped up and led this team down the stretch here. And again, it's not the results that we wanted in terms of wins and losses, but the traits of a leader. He absolutely has those."

The Bears were one of three teams, along with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, to make a midseason switch at head coach.

Chicago's interview process is expected to begin this week.