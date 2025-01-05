Field Yates previews the Vikings' and Lions' Week 18 matchup and encourages fantasy managers to start all available players in the game. (1:13)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Darnell Mooney, WR, ATL: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Missing practice on Friday is a concern, but there's a playoff spot on the line. He'll go if he can, even as it's looking unlikely.

Amari Cooper, WR, BUF: Personal -- OUT

Impact: He wasn't likely to play much in this meaningless affair anyway. QB Josh Allen will start to keep his streak alive, but most of the team's regulars will see only a little bit of action.

Curtis Samuel, WR, BUF: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Given the "rest plan" for starters, Samuel could see significant action if he can suit up.

Miles Sanders, RB, CAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He's back from IR for the finale, but how much action he actually sees is unknown.

Xavier Legette, WR, CAR: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: There's no reason for the team to risk playing him, but that doesn't guarantee he sits.

Christian Watson, WR, GB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: An extra week of rest prior to the postseason seems wise. Dontayvion Wicks would benefit.

Anthony Richardson, QB, IND: Back -- OUT

Impact: One last hurrah for Joe Flacco?

Drake Maye, QB, NE: Hand -- Questionable

Impact: Jacoby Brissett would get the call if Maye is unable to start.

Hunter Henry, TE, NE: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Austin Hooper would be in line for targets if the team decides to let Henry end the season early.

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, NE: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Meanwhile, Kayshon Boutte (illness) was removed from the injury report and should play.

Derek Carr, QB, NO: Hand -- OUT

Impact: It's another week of NFL experience ahead for Spencer Rattler.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: Groin -- Doubtful

Impact: He didn't practice this week. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jamaal Williams will likely split carries.

Kendre Miller, RB, NO: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jordan Mims might also see some offensive snaps this week.

Juwan Johnson, TE, NO: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Foster Moreau is already a "dart throw" last-minute option at TE if Johnson plays.

Chris Olave, WR, NO: Head -- Questionable

Impact: He has been practicing, but to what end? Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kevin Austin Jr. will likely see most of the WR action.

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Hurts is not yet out of the league's concussion protocol, but he should be ready to go once the playoffs arrive.

Kenny Pickett, QB, PHI: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Given the fact that the Eagles are resting starters, why not make sure Pickett is healthy in case he's needed during the postseason? Tanner McKee is expected to start.

Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI: Team decision -- Doubtful

Impact: If you don't play in a meaningless Week 18, you can't get hurt.

Will Shipley, RB, PHI: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Kenneth Gainwell should start but Shipley is in line to see significant touches if he can play.

A.J. Brown, WR, PHI: Team decision -- Doubtful

Impact: Jahan Dotson should see increased targets ...

DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI: Team decision -- Doubtful

Impact: ... as could Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith.

Cade Otton, TE, TB: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: He'll be a game-time call. Payne Durham found the end zone last week when Otton sat.

Sterling Shepard, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: No reason to look beyond Jalen McMillan and Mike Evans for WR options out of Tampa Bay.

Nick Folk, K, TEN: Abdomen -- OUT

Impact: Matthew Wright will once again showcase his leg.

Tony Pollard, RB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He'll be a game-time call, with Julius Chestnut ready to roll if Pollard sits.

Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Joshua Kelley would be the backup to Chestnut if he's called upon to be the team's Week 18 RB1.

Chig Okonkwo, TE, TEN: Abdomen -- Questionable

Impact: It doesn't look good. Nick Vannett would start in his place, but you should look elsewhere.

Tyler Boyd, WR, TEN: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Realistically, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is the only Titans receiving option to consider.

Austin Ekeler, RB, WAS: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: He has been activated from IR in order to get some reps in prior to next week's playoff tilt.

4 p.m. ET games

Matt Prater, K, ARI: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Chad Ryland will once again replace the veteran.

Michael Wilson, WR, ARI: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: A late-week add to the injury report helps to increase Greg Dortch's fantasy value for Week 18.

Tyler Badie, RB, DEN: Back -- Questionable

Impact: If he were to return from IR this week, he'd only add to the confusion in the Denver backfield. Avoid this situation entirely.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC: Team decision -- Doubtful

Impact: Carson Wentz gets the nod in this "clear out the bench" Week 18 lineup for the Chiefs.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: No need to risk exacerbating the injury. He'll take time off to heal.

Kareem Hunt, RB, KC: Team decision -- Doubtful

Impact: He'll also rest up for the playoffs. Samaje Perine and Carson Steele will split carries.

Travis Kelce, TE, KC: Team decision -- Doubtful

Impact: Peyton Hendershot, anyone?

Mecole Hardman, WR, KC: Knee -- OUT

Impact: He was designated to return from IR and can resume practicing with the team. As for other KC wideouts, DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown will all likely sit Week 18 out.

Gus Edwards, RB, LAC: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: J.K. Dobbins once again should see most of the RB touches here.

Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Ladd McConkey (toe), however, was removed from the injury report and should play.

Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR: Team decision -- Doubtful

Impact: Jimmy Garoppolo will start this "meaningless to the Rams" Week 18 game.

Kyren Williams, RB, LAR: Team decision -- Doubtful

Impact: Expect the duo of Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers to hold down the RB fort.

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR: Team decision -- Doubtful

Impact: Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell should see some WR looks.

Puka Nacua, WR, LAR: Team decision -- Doubtful

Impact: Jordan Whittington (ankle) could also contribute if he dresses.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, LV: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Alexander Mattison will get most of the looks, with perhaps rookie Dylan Laube getting the leftovers.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: Hip -- Doubtful

Impact: Although he has not yet been ruled out, all signs point to Tyler Huntley being the one to attempt to lead Miami to the playoffs.

Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA: Wrist -- Questionable

Impact: With a playoff spot still possible, expect both Hill and Waddle to play ...

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: ... with Malik Washington also in the WR mix.

Tyler Conklin, TE, NYJ: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: He's a risky TE option under ideal circumstances, let alone as a late-window, game-time call.

Brock Purdy, QB, SF: Elbow -- OUT

Impact: If this game mattered, Purdy would be playing. It does not, so we'll see Joshua Dobbs.

George Kittle, TE, SF: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Kittle is a game-time call and there's no real reason to play him. Eric Saubert would start in his stead.

Deebo Samuel Sr. , WR, SF: Ribs -- OUT

Impact: Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall will start at WR for the 49ers.

Sunday night game

David Montgomery, RB, DET: Knee -- OUT

Impact: He still might be able to return during the playoffs, but not in Week 18. Craig Reynolds (back) was a late add to the injury report, leaving Jahmyr Gibbs with little backup if he sits.

Kalif Raymond, WR, DET: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: It's looking likely he will return from IR and help with the Lions' return game.