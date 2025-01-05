Lamar Jackson expresses his feelings after the Ravens clinch the AFC North with a win over the Browns. (1:28)

BALTIMORE -- In leading the Ravens to a 35-10 win over the Browns on Saturday, quarterback Lamar Jackson clinched his fourth AFC North title and put the finishing touches on a record-setting regular season.

But unlike many of his teammates, Jackson wasn't wearing the hats and T-shirts that celebrated the Ravens' latest division title.

"I'm very proud of my team," Jackson said. "We battled and we got the job done, but the job is undone."

The Ravens (12-5) secured the No. 3 seed and will host a playoff game next weekend against either the Los Angeles Chargers or Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remains in the conversation to win a third NFL MVP award, but teammates say he has been talking only about what it will take to reach his first Super Bowl.

"I'm focused on the wild-card game, I'm not going to lie to you," Jackson said. "I'm cool with what's going on today. I'm cool, don't get me wrong. But my mind's on something else."

By putting together his best statistical season, the reigning NFL MVP wrapped up one of the most remarkable regular seasons by a quarterback.

Jackson became the first player in NFL history to amass 4,000 passing yards and 900 rushing yards in a season. He also set a league benchmark by becoming the first to throw over 40 touchdown passes and fewer than five interceptions. Jackson finished with 41 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

"He's just one of a kind. There's nobody like Lamar Jackson," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's in the locker room, and he's not happy about the last drive. ... He wants everything to be perfect, everything. That's why these numbers are the way they are, because of who he is."

Baltimore showed its resiliency this season. The Ravens had to rebound from an 0-2 start and overcome the passing of offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, who died of a heart attack 11 days before the season opener.

Entering Week 15, Baltimore trailed Pittsburgh by two games in the AFC North race with four weeks remaining. The Ravens had a 28.8% chance of overtaking the Steelers for the division title, according to ESPN Analytics.

Baltimore beat the odds by winning its last four games, outscoring its opponents 135-43.

"There are men in this locker room that will do anything to win," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. "Take care of ourselves and be ready to go every week, every game. We've got true pros in this locker room. No matter the schedule, no matter the day we play. That's what we have, a bunch of ballers."

Jackson now leads the Ravens into the postseason for the fifth time. He guided Baltimore to the AFC Championship Game last season, when the Ravens lost 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson's struggles in the playoffs -- he's 2-4 in the postseason -- will be a major storyline all week.

Asked what Jackson's mindset will be in the playoffs, Andrews said, "Locked in. Completely locked in."