LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams will rest several offensive starters Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after clinching the NFC West, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Along with quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams will rest wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, running back Kyren Williams, left tackle Alaric Jackson and right guard Kevin Dotson. Jonah Jackson will start at right guard and Joe Noteboom at left tackle in the season finale.

Though the Rams clinched the division in Week 17, they are still playing for playoff seeding. Los Angeles would finish with the No. 3 seed with a win or a tie against Seattle or a loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A Rams loss and a Buccaneers victory would give the Rams the No. 4 seed.

Unlike during the preseason, because of roster constraints the Rams cannot rest every starter. McVay said that because their defense is so young, key players will be on the field but "maybe not the amount of workload that you're accustomed to with some of the main cast and crew."

Last season the Rams opted to rest several starters in Week 18 after they had clinched a playoff berth, including Stafford, Kupp, Williams, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and linebacker Ernest Jones.

The Rams have won nine of their past 11 games after a 1-4 start to the season to make the playoffs.