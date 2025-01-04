Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- The Washington Commanders activated running back Austin Ekeler off injured reserve, giving them a key offensive player back as they prepare for the postseason.

Ekeler will play in Sunday's regular-season finale when the Commanders (11-5) play at the Dallas Cowboys (7-9). Washington clinched a playoff spot last week but can earn the No. 6 seed with a win or a Green Bay Packers loss to the Chicago Bears.

Ekeler missed the previous four games after suffering a concussion in a Week 12 loss to the Cowboys when returning a kickoff. It was his second concussion of the season, having endured one in a Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that caused him to miss one game.

The Commanders opened his 21-day window to return Wednesday. Coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism Friday about Ekeler, signed to a two-year deal in the offseason.

"He had a great week," Quinn said. "He looked fast, explosive, all the stuff that Austin brings."

Quinn later said of Ekeler's week, "love the speed he played with; I love the energy he brought into it."

Ekeler has been a versatile back for Washington, having rushed for 355 yards and four touchdowns and caught 33 passes for another 346 yards. Ekeler also has averaged 31.3 yards on 19 kick returns, with a long of 62. He has had five returns for 35 yards or more.

Washington placed safety Tyler Owens (ankle) on injured reserve to make room for Ekeler.